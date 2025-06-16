How Close Were Bruins to Landing 4-Star Tanaloa Ili?
The UCLA Bruins narrowly missed out on what would've been their biggest recruit of the 2026 cycle, No. 1 overall player out of the state of Hawaii, Tanaloa Ili. The four-star linebacker opted for USC when he announced his commitment live on Sunday afternoon.
Ili's father, Glen, told Rivals reporter Tracy McDannald that Ili's commitment decision was a "photo finish" going into the weekend. Detailing that the prospect and his family like both schools equally. The Trojans ultimately took the edge and added the No. 3 overall linebacker and No. 54 overall player in the class of 2026 to their already top-rated class in the cycle.
His mother, Teuila, and father, Glen, took to X (formerly Twitter) to preview their son's commitment earlier in the week. Like any parents, they couldn't be more excited for wherever Ili decides to spend his college career.
"In a couple of years when these 2 programs are firing on all cylinders, everyone will know exactly why it came down to these 2 Colleges. Rose Bowl or Coliseum," Glenn Ili said.
"Both are amazing programs with great coaches," Teuila Ili said in a post quoting Glenn's. "This will be one of the most difficult decisions he will make, but I know 100% he will be well taken care of wherever he goes. Blessed that he is in this position and happy to be a part of this journey. Love you, son!"
Ili had official visits with Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame and BYU lined up through the rest of the month but cancelled those trips ahead of making his decision between the crosstown rivals.
He visited with DeShaun Foster and the Bruins in May and was looking to continue an insane recruiting/commitment hot streak from the last week. Ili would've been UCLA's highest-rated 2026 pledge and Foster's highest-rated recruit of his coaching tenure, just over a week after landing four-star offensive linemen Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones.
In May, 247Sports' Greg Biggins evaluated Ili. Here's what he had to say about the highly-touted recruit:
"Ili recently made the move from Southern California to Hawaii and will play his senior year at Island powerhouse Kahuku. Was a three-year starter at Orange Lutheran, one of the state's top program and was arguably the best all around linebacker in the state, regardless of class, as a junior. Offers a ton of positional versatility and is capable of playing all three 'backer positions and in any type of defensive scheme. Physical enough and has the frame to play inside, athletic enough to cover and play in space and offers pass rush ability as well. A big hitter who loves contact, decisive making reads and can get downhill in a hurry. Fluid in coverage and looks comfortable checking tight ends and even running backs out of the backfield. Plays with suddenness and can explode through gaps and is always in attack mode. Still pretty lean but has the frame to easily add good weight and should play close to 240 pounds or so at the next level. With his all around skill set to go along with his toughness and compete level, Ili has a great chance to be a multi-year starter in college as well and an early impact player."
