Social Media Blows Up To Blow Out Season Finale

The Bruins were looking to finish their season with a clean sweep against in-state rival USC, and they were able to do so in blowout proportions.

They won by over 20 points once more and gained immense momentum going into the Big Ten tournament and the March Madness tournament.

With such success always comes reactions online, and that continued to be the case against USC , as social media blew up at the blow out and is looking forward for what is to come.

Blowing Up To A Blow Out: The First Half

The first half was the only time that the Trojans ever stood a chance, as the first exchanges of the game were very even and neither team was able to find their rythym.

This was especially the case for the Bruins as they were quickly down until they went on a seven to nothing run that gave them the lead after a scary first few minutes.

USC starts the game on fire. UCLA starts the game ice cold. Just like I said would happen. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) March 8, 2026

Once UCLA put themselves back into the game they started to go shot for shot with USC, and the entire game was even on both sides of the ball.

The dogfight continued near the end of the first half where both teams rested at 19 points apiece, which was the final time that the game would ever be close.

A little late to the game but UCLA and USC are ducking this one out.

The game is tied at 29 with 10:51 left in the first half. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) March 8, 2026

After being tied at 19 UCLA got into their groove and started to pull away from the Trojans. It started off slow, a point or two every couple possesions, but the slow progress added up quickly over time.

When the halftime buzzer sounded the Bruins were up 45-30 and the game was essentially already over, and social media was satisfied by the consistency from UCLA as they had been in a similar situation the last time they played USC.

Good half UCLA — Dome Piecivic (@blunt2domepiece) March 8, 2026

Blowing Up To A Blow Out: The Second Half

Social media had not been able to watch most of the first half due to a World Series baseball game taking the broadcasting space from the Bruins, but when they joined in the second half they made sure to make their voices known despite it being a blowout.

If UCLA plays on the west coast, they are a wagon. Do not fade them



If UCLA plays anywhere else, they are completely terrible.



March Madness notes — Underwood Leashed (@Underwood_szn) March 8, 2026

we must once again utter that most common of ucla basketball phrases: it's eric freeny time — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) March 8, 2026

UCLA men’s hoops are peaking at the right time — Greg Kahn (@greghkahn) March 8, 2026

The Bruins were easily able to hold on for the victory, and they actually increased the level of the blowout to be over 20 points by the final buzzer.

They won 89-68 and the second half was encouraging to social media because UCLA was simply playing incredibly well and it is safe to say that morale is up going into the Big Ten tournament after the blowout.

UCLA destroys crosstown rival USC by 21 on the road.



Bruins are inching toward wearing home jerseys in the first round of the NCAA tournament.



USC is ... not. Seven losses in a row to end the regular season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 8, 2026

Donavan Dent playing the best basketball of his career right before March madness should be a dangerous sign for anyone matching up with UCLA in the tournament. — Owen Jury (@ojury_007) March 8, 2026

If UCLA had played like this all season long, it would be a top 10 team and bound for the elite eight. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) March 8, 2026

