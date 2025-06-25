Bruins Lose 3-Star DB Battle to Utah
UCLA did something it has rarely done in the month of June; it lost a recruiting battle as three-star defensive back Dylan Waters committed to Utah on Tuesday after narrowing down his choices to the Bruins, Utes and UNLV.
This isn't the first narrow battle UCLA has lost all month, the Bruins recently lost out on four-star linebacker Tanloa Ili to crosstown rival USC. Nonetheless, UCLA has been on fire in the month of June for the 2026 recruiting class, locking down 14 of its 22 total commits in the month.
Waters took a visit to UCLA on June 6 just a month after getting an offer. He went on visits with UNLV and Utah the following weekends leading up to his decision to commit to the Utes.
247Sports' Dan Sorensen evaluated Waters following his commitment to Utah and why it was a huge landing. Here's what he had to say:
"At 6-foot-3 inches, 180 pounds, Waters is the perfect size that Utah is looking for in an outside cornerback. They want long levered athletes that can run and turn on a dime. Waters has the frame to body up even the tallest receivers he'll face in the Big-12, and should improve his ability to play physically as he bulks up. Waters has good (albeit not necessarily elite) speed. He runs track, but mostly participates in the high jump over the sprinting events. He did, however, run a 23.05 second 200 as a junior. As a recruit, Waters is ranked as a three star with an 86 rating by 247Sports. He is ranked as the 97th best cornerback in the nation and the #155 ranked player in the state of Texas at any position.
"On film, Waters plays an aggressive brand of cornerback that is tailor made to fit in Utah's defensive scheme. He plays a lot of man coverage at the high school level and has considerable reps playing bump and run on the outside or covering the slot from the nickel position. He is physical with receivers as they come off the line of scrimmage, and is aggressive as he closes and breaks on the ball or the ballcarrier. Waters has good football speed and is able to keep up with and close down on opposing receivers in what is a very good Texas league. He is a solid tackler that breaks down with strong technique and is aggressive in the way he hits opponents. Waters is good at using his long frame and arms to knock down passes. He can improve on starting into his breaks earlier and finishing the play when completing an interception. That said, Waters has the physicality and a number of tools that Utah can help him develop to be a strong corner at the college level."
Despite losing this commitment, the Bruins have a much anticipated week ahead that includes a Crystal Ball Prediction for three-star defensive lineman Marcus Almada, who is close to four-star edge Carter Gooden and were once considered a packag deal, and four-star quarterback Oscar Rios' decision between UCLA and Arizona on Friday.
