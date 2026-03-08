Recapping UCLA’s Rout of Cross-Town Rival USC

Here is a minute-by-minute breakdown of UCLA’s win over USC.

The Bruins would face off against cross-town rival USC in their final game of the season. To no one's surprise, the Bruins would start out slow, but would then take over this game. Here is how it happened.

First Half

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to scoring against Illinois during the second half while UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) (left) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) (right) look on at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jacob Cofie would start the game off with a dunk, and the lead would then get extended by an Alijah Arenas three-pointer to put the Trojans up five. Tyler Bilodeau would then slow the bleeding with a two himself. UCLA needs to get something going, or this first half could be disastrous. 7-2 USC with 16:49 left.

Bilodeau would really turn on the jets, scoring his seventh point of the outing to take the lead. USC has considerably slowed down, but that does not mean UCLA is in the clear. If the Bruins cannot capitalize on this momentum this game will be close. 9-7 UCLA with 15:12 left.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA would jump out to a very quick 12-4 run capped by a Brandon Williams three to break the tie. USC would quickly tie up the game, but Jamar Brown would hit a three to ragins the lead. Perry would also hit a two to extend the lead once more. 21-19 UCLA with 10:45 left.

Trent Perry and Bilodeau would take advantage of a USC turnover, scoring four quick points with ease. Bilodeau is really taking the initiative as he scores his 14th point of the contest. Eric Freeny would also score to really start to push the lead. 29-22 UCLA with 6:36 left.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Trent Perry (0) and guard Brandon Williams (5) in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's foot is on the pedal, and they are not letting off anytime soon. Freeny would add another layup, followed by Eric Dailey Jr.'s free throws. Donovan Dent would also add his first points of the night to push the lead to 12. UCLA is playing well. 39-26 UCLA with 3:09 left.

Freeny would hit a three to push the lead out to 15, followed by another Dent layup. UCLA is now on a 18-3 run and dont seem to be slowing down anytime soon. If they can carry this momentum into the second half, they should be in great shape. 45-30 UCLA

Second Half

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) tries to defend during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins have not missed a step since entering the second half. However, Arenas would keep the half even following a quick three-pointer. Dent was also able to add a few points of his own, but it is clear USC looks much better this half. 53-40 UCLA with 16:07 left.

Dent would be able to score his 15th point of the night following an and-one shot. USC has played well but have been unable ot score at a high rate. The Bruins are on a 7-0 run, which has really stretched out the lead. 60-42 UCLA with 12:23 left.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells to his player during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illiini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins are cruising to a massive lead, following a Dailey Jr. two, along with a few more Dent points. UCLA should be able to win this game as UCLA's offense has been excellent as we come to an end of the half. Even so USC is being very pesky. 79-59 UCLA with 5:27 left.

Dailey Jr. has been elite in this one, his last shot would put him up to 14 points on the night. This has been far UCLA's best road performance of the season, and it does not seem like UCLA is slowing down anytime soon. Four of UCLA's starters have 10+ points. 84-63 UCLA with 3:28 left.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It looks like UCLA has put this game to wraps after a very strong showing from UCLA in the second half. The starters are offically on the bench, this is now back-to- back games where this has been the case. UCLA now has the momentum to make a deep run in the tournament. 89-68 UCLA with :39.9 left.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

FINAL SCORE: 89-68

