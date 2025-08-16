EXCLUSIVE: Bruins Commit Joshua Mensah Talks Final Season
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to land the best of the best in many different classes, but it is safe to say that in their 2026 recruiting class, they have landed many of the guys who could qualify as the best prospect in their class with the film they produce. One of the players who is on the up-hill climb to become one of the better players in the class is Joshua Mensah.
Mensah is a two-way prospect who can play both ways, but his primary position is on the defensive side of the football. The Bruins target and commit is one of the better athletes from his high school, as he currently attends Rancho Cucamonga High School in the great state of California, which makes him one of many in-state commits that stand out for the Bruins in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Bruins commit has plenty of potential to see the field early, but first, he has some goals and a huge season that he is set out to accomplish. He caught up with UCLA Bruins on SI to detail his fourth and final high school football season.
"My preparation has been working as hard as possible to be as consistent as possible throughout the whole year," the UCLA Bruins commit stated when talking about his season preparation for this upcoming high school football season, which just happens to be his final high school football season before he can make his way to the UCLA Bruins campus.
Mensah has already set some goals for himself and his team for this upcoming season. He would start off with his personal goals.
"Be the best in the baseline league," the Bruins commit stated when talking about his personal goals for this season.
Mensah would then move to a discussion about his team goals for this upcoming season.
"Have a great season, win a league title, and CIF championship."
The talented prospect has hopes of improving, just like anyone does. He detailed what he wants to improve upon this season.
"Everything I can, being consistent on both sides of the ball, as well as being the biggest contributor to my team as possible."
What would make this season a success for the Bruins commit and his teammates?
"Being able to say that I left everything I had on the table, and being able to walk away from high school ball with no regrets."
