EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit David Schwerzel Details Final Season
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the most impressive teams when it comes to recruiting the best prospects in the nation. They have landed many different players in the class, and is hopeful to bring the best of the best to UCLA. One of the players that they landed the commitment of is David Schwerzel, who is one of the better defensive linemen in the class.
The Bruins landing Schwerzel was huge, but he is still focusing on his next step, which is high school football. He is set to wrap up his high school football career with O'Dea High School in the state of Washington, and is hopeful for a huge season.
He recently detailed this upcoming season with UCLA Bruins On SI.
EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit David Schwerzel Details Final Season
"Preparation for my final high school season has been the following,
- Lifting with my team
-Training with my -Personal trainer (core explosive, don’t want to give all my secrets away lol )
-Position training
-Rest & Recovery
-Nutrition,"
The talented and committed defensive linemen prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his upcoming season with his high school football program.
The talented prospect has set his personal goals extremely high this season. He has hopes of winning one of the biggest awards in the high school scene, and is hopeful to eclipse a specific set of numbers on a single statistic.
"My personal goals include digit TD double digit sacks and Gatorade player of the year."
He has high hopes with his team, as he is hopeful that his team can accomplish a lot, as he is a team player, not just an individual player.
"My team goals include the state championship and for us to go undefeated."
Everyone who played high school football last season and is set to play this season has at least one thing they want to get better at. No one is a perfect prospect, but everyone can attempt to get better. For Schwerzel, he has hopes of improving in multiple different categories.
"I want to improve my Leadership and my motor this season."
What would make this season a success for the UCLA Bruins commit? He went into detail about what he is looking for when it comes to this season in his interview with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Going undefeated back to back," said the talented commit. "Why that is... because I don’t like to lose."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.