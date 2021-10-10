    • October 10, 2021
    Week 7 AP Poll: UCLA Doesn’t Receive a Vote
    Week 7 AP Poll: UCLA Doesn’t Receive a Vote

    The Bruins fell entirely out of the polls for the first time since 2021.
    Voters were apparently not impressed with the Bruins’ winning effort Saturday.

    UCLA football (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) went unnoticed in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 5 contests across the country. The Bruins got one point last time the poll was released, but had been ranked as high as No. 20 as recently as Week 5.

    The Bruins beat Arizona 34-16, but didn’t get a single vote as a result. Ironically, they earned one point in the USA Today Coaches Poll after being shut out of it last week.

    UCLA had been a part of every AP Poll so far in 2021, bottoming out with one point in Week 6.

    Around the Pac-12, Oregon slipped from No. 8 to No. 9 on its bye week. Arizona State went from No. 22 to No. 18 after beating Stanford.

    No Pac-12 teams received votes, as both Oregon State and Stanford lost. Utah was held out as well.

    The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

    1. Georgia, 6-0 (62 first-place votes)
    2. Iowa, 6-0
    3. Cincinnati, 5-0
    4. Oklahoma, 6-0
    5. Alabama, 5-1
    6. Ohio State, 5-1
    7. Penn State, 5-1
    8. Michigan, 6-0
    9. Oregon, 4-1
    10. Michigan State, 6-0
    11. Kentucky, 6-0
    12. Oklahoma State, 5-0
    13. Ole Miss, 4-1
    14. Notre Dame, 5-1
    15. Coastal Carolina, 6-0
    16. Wake Forest, 6-0
    17. Arkansas, 4-2
    18. Arizona State, 5-1
    19. BYU, 5-1
    20. Florida, 4-2
    21. Texas A&M, 4-2
    22. NC State, 4-1
    23. SMU, 6-0
    24. San Diego State, 5-0
    25. Texas, 4-2

    Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

