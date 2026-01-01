Why UCLA Should Explore a WR in the Transfer Portal

The 2026 transfer portal window opens January 2, and college football coaching staffs across the country are preparing for the chaos that is about to ensue. Thousands of players have already announced their intent to enter the portal, and teams will be working hard to add proven talent to their rosters for the 2026 season.

UCLA and new head coach Bob Chesney are expected to be active in the portal to address the roster's most pressing needs, but will the Bruins consider adding a wide receiver?

Will the Bruins Target a Transfer Portal Wide Reciever?

UCLA's 2025 passing attack wasn't great, to put it kindly. The Bruins totaled only 2,163 passing yards this season, and one receiver, Kwazi Gilmer, recorded more than 50 catches and 500 yards. While Gilmer is expected to return to Westwood for 2026, the Bruins will likely still look to add another wideout via the portal.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although UCLA has solid receiving options behind Gilmer, like Mikey Matthews, the reality is that if the Bruins want to succeed in the passing game next season, with Nico Iamalavea returning, they need more talent at the position.

While adding a wide receiver in the portal isn't necessarily crucial to UCLA's success next season, it's undoubtedly something the Bruins should pursue. If Chesney does opt to target a wideout, here's a look at a few who could make sense to bring in.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two Transfer Portal Wideouts UCLA Could Target

1) Braden Pegan, Utah State

Oct 11, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Braden Pegan (11) can’t pull in a catch while being guarded by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Kona Moore (2) during the first half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Moore was called for pass interference during the play. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Braden Pegan was a three-star wide receiver in the 2022 class. After being pursued by several schools, he committed to UCLA. He spent three years in Westwood, saw limited playing time, and transferred to Utah State at the end of the 2024 season, where he excelled, totaling 60 receptions for 926 yards and five touchdowns. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Now that Pegan is back in the portal, he has a chance for a fresh start at UCLA with a new staff. He has the talent to come in and be one of the Bruins' top wideouts immediately, and he would likely be interested in returning, as he's a California native. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 47 overall player in the portal, and the No. 13 wide receiver.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2) Danny Scudero, San Jose State

Danny Scudero was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class from San Jose, California, and committed to Sacramento State out of high school. He played two seasons at Sacramento State before transferring to San Jose State, where he had an incredible 2025 campaign, totaling 88 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero is now back in the portal and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He’d be a great addition to UCLA’s offense, with 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings listing him as a three-star prospect, the No. 116 overall player in the portal, and the No. 31 wide receiver.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW