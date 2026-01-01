How UCLA's Starters Graded Out Against Penn State

The Bruins were able to walk out of Penn State in a very convincing manner, beating the Lady Lions 97-61.

Overall, the Bruins played fine, however we really need to start seeing a few Bruins step up down the stretch. However, there are many complaints you can give with a 36-point victory. Here is how all of the Bruins graded during the game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) steals the ball from Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Great showing from Kiki Rice . Overall, there are not many complaints other than wanting a little bit more from her. Her scoring has continued to be a very consistent piece of her that UCLA has really relied on as of late.

She only earns a B+, because mentioned previously we still want to see more from Rice. 16 points is fine, but we really want to see her be a true 1B player for UCLA behind Lauren Betts, we just have not see that yet.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs guard Madison Butcher (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Typical game from Charlisse Leger-Walker. It has become clear that she has found her niche in the Bruins lineup as a very effective playmaker. Her eight assists to zero turnovers is exactly what we need from her night in and night out.

She earns a B-, because like Rice we want to see her do a little bit more. She is capable of scoring when she needs to, and that is something that can really help her grade in the future. Outside of that no complaints, its clear what role she plays, and she plays it well.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez was the Bruins top scorer to start the season, howeve, we have seen her scoring take a sharp decline. He once effective shooting has gotten very spotty, this is something that needs to change soon.

She earns a C+, because she has really struggled with her role as a scorer recently. However, she has been able to make-up for it with her seven rebounds which were crucial in the Bruins win here.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Very good shooting performance from Gianna Kneepkens . We need to start seeing her take a larger volume of the Bruins' shots, as she has shown she is capable of making the most of it. Her ability to keep defenses honest has really added a lot of value for her.

She earns an A here because there are not many complains from this game. Her defense was stellar with three steals, something that has quietly become one of the most important aspects of her game. It would be nice to see more rebounds, but the Bruins already have that covered.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A season-high for Lauren Betts is nothing to complain about. After a slow start to the season she has really started to kick things in gear. In the last five games for the Bruins she is averaging 20.8 points per game.

She earns an A+ here because on top of having a great game in the paint, she has really started to expand her scoring capabilities. Her mid-range shot is starting to catch teams by suprise, and once she gets it down there is not much her opponents will be able to do. Great game.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall not a bad game from the Bruins. Moving forward we will need to see Jaquez and Leger-Walker increase their scoring output against better teams. However, with the return of Sienna Betts her development will ultimately dictate if that is needed.

