BREAKING: UCLA Finally Lands Transfer RB
Prior to Thursday, the one position UCLA had not yet landed from the transfer portal was a running back.
That has finally changed, as former Utah running back Anthony Woods announced his commitment to the Bruins on social media on Thursday.
Woods didn't appear in a game for the Utes this past season but was a star at Idaho prior to transferring to Utah. In 2023, he rushed for 1,155 yards and 16 touchdowns. That rushing-yard total, along with his touchdown total and 96.3 rushing yards per game led the Big Sky.
Woods was named to the 2023 All-Big Sky First Team for his efforts.
In just his freshman season, Woods rushed for 880 yards and three touchdowns. He was named to the All-Big Sky Second Team.
Woods will be returning to his home state, having grown up in Palmdale, California, where he played for Palmdale High School.
The transfer announced he would enter the portal on Dec. 5 when he posted the following message on social media:
“First & foremost, I would like to thank God for His continual blessings! Next, I would like to thank the Utah coaching staff for believing in me. I also want to thank the strength & training staff for your assistance during my recovery process. Last but definitely not least, I want to thank my mom & dad, my siblings, and my entire family for your unwavering support. To my teammates, thank you for remaining by my side during hard times.
“The bond we share is unbreakable. We're brothers for life, and I can't wait to see y'all do great things. That said, after prayer and conversation with my family, I'll be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility and a redshirt year remaining. I'm excited to see what the future holds!
"’For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11’”
UCLA desperately needed to bring in at least one running back from the transfer portal after losing its starting running back, T.J. Harden.
The Bruins are now up to 21 transfer commits from the 2024-25 portal.
