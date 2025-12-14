Official Recap of UCLA's Heartbreaking Loss to Gonzaga

For the first time since Arizona, UCLA would enter this game as underdogs, and for good reason, Gonzaga is loaded with talent at positions that UCLA lacks. This matchup would mark the 377th day without a UCLA-ranked win. Here is how the game went for the Bruins.

1st Half

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA would jump out to an 11-7 lead within the first five minutes of the game. Skyy Clark would hit his first three of the game early on, and Tyler Bilodeau would score two baskets himself. UCLA is looking decent, but the Bulldogs are still nipping at their heels. 11-7 UCLA with 15:53 left

Graham Ike has been flawless tonight, scoring seven of Gonzaga's nine points to start the game. Tyler Bilodeau has been able to find the line often. 13-9 UCLA 12:55 left.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Oregon Ducks guard Takai Simpkins (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After five minutes without a basket, Skyy Clark would break the cold streak for the Bruins with a three. It's looking like a very good Clark night. Braden Huff would also score his first basket of the night. UCLA needs to keep the pressure on. 16-12 UCLA with 11:42 left.

The Bruins would eventually lose the lead, following a few turnovers, along with Graham Ike playing like Graham Ike. UCLA is not taking the high-percentage looks that they are used to, and it shows. If they can't end the half with a run, this game might fall away from them. 21-19 Gonzaga 8:13 left.

Dec 7, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike points to a fan before a game against the North Florida Ospreys at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Graham Ike has completely taken over this game. After throwing down a poster dunk over Xavier Booker, a matchup that looked rough on paper is playing out exactly that way. UCLA hasn’t been able to generate anything consistent offensively, and with Dent spending most of the first half on the bench, the Bruins are struggling to find a spark. 25-21 Gonzaga with 7:07 left.

The Bruins are finding ways to get to the line in this one. However, Gonzaga might be benefiting more from free throws. Xavier Booker has struggled on defense, allowing Graham Ike and Braden Huff to get wide-open lanes. 30-25 Gonzaga with 5:08 left.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Braden Huff is taking over for the Bulldogs in this one. He has scored the last 12 points for the Bulldogs. Xavier Booker needs to step up defensively soon. 35-30 Gonzaga with 3:52 left.

Tyler Bilodeau , wow. Bilodeau was able to hit a three to keep the Bruins close, then Jamar Brown would also hit a three to keep the Bruins within three. UCLA is roaring back; however, Bilodeau would foul, leading to Gonzaga 's free throws to end the half. 45-40 Gonzaga with 4.1 left

Key Performances at Half

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets forward Mark Lavrenov (32) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA:

Tyler Bilodeau- 16 PTS, 2 REB, 4/6 FG, 2/2 3FG

Donovan Dent- 6 PTS, 5 AST, 1/1 FG, 4/4 FT

Gonzaga:

Graham Ike- 15 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 6/7 FG, 1/1 3FG

Braden Huff- 14 PTS, 1 REB, 6/7 FG, 1/1 3FG

2nd Half

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau has been the beating heart of the Bruins to start; he has scored 22 of the Bruins' 48 points in this one. When Gonzaga looks to pull away, he drains a three; he is currently 4-4. 53-48 Gonzaga with 16:24 left.

The Bruins would roar back with a 9-0 run in the last two minutes. The defense and rebounding have been on another level as of late. Eric Dailey Jr and Donovan Dent have led the way as the Bruins steal the lead back. 54-53 UCLA with 14:33 left.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs would eventually tie it after a Graham Ike two. After the timeout, Gonzaga switched to a zone defense, causing UCLA to earn every single basket. This has also caused UCLA to start forcing bad shots. 56-56 with 11:46 left.

Gonzaga has returned to their first-half dominance, going on an 11-2 run after the TV timeout. The Bruins' offense has sputtered since Gonzaga switched their defense. The Bruins need to start making shots, or this game will fall out of their hand fast. 66-60 Gonzaga with 8:50 left.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Turnover has killed UCLA in this one. The Bulldogs have now scored 19 points off of UCLA's turnover, which is not winning basketball for the Bruins. The offense is still struggling to get going, and Gonzaga is taking advantage of that. 70-64 Gonzaga with 6:29 left.

The Bruins have really fallen out of this game. While they are only down eight, something needs to give. The Bruins' offense was scoreless for the last four minutes, due to missed shots. Skyy Clark was able to make a layup to halt the 6-0 Gonzaga run. 74-66 Gonzaga with 3:52 left.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) rebounds the ball over UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Bruins might have just let this game slip from them. Offensive possession after offensive possession the Bruins can not find any points. Gonzaga's defense has really tightened up. 78-69 Gonzaga with 1:35 left.

UCLA would be unable to get anything going with less than a minute left in the game. The Bruins really need to figure out how to close out games in the second half, especially with momentum on their side.

FINAL SCORE: 82-72 Gonzaga

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during the first half against the Sacramento State Hornets at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

