BREAKING: UCLA's Carson Schwesinger is Moving On
UCLA took a major, though unsurprising, hit on Thursday, as its star linebacker, Carson Schwesinger, has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
He made the announcement on Instagram, posting the following message:
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for all the opportunities He's provided me that brought me to this point. When I walked on at UCLA in 2021, I never imagined all the blessings that would come my way.
"My time in Westwood has been incredibly rewarding. To Coach Foster and the entire staff at UCLA, thank you for believing in me. I am the player I am today because of the commitment, time and energy you invested in me throughout my time here. To my teammates, you will always be my brothers for life. It's been an honor to battle alongside you.
"Finally, to my family, your support has meant the world to me during every step of this journey. I'm excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. I hope to make you all proud!
Schwesinger had a stellar career with the Bruins, starting as a walk-on and finishing as an All-Big Ten First Team honoree.
He was one of the top linebackers in the nation this past season, having led the nation in solo tackles with 90 and finished third in all of college football in total tackles with 136, which led the Big Ten.
Of Schwesinger's tackles, nine were for losses. He also recorded two interceptions, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.
Schwesinger is a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the best linebacker in college football.
The star Bruin had the option of staying at UCLA for his final season of eligibility, but given the 2024 season he had, that seemed unlikely.
"He's [Schwesinger] a guy that, he let me know early, like, 'Coach, we're just gonna finish this season and then assess everything after the season,'" said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he spoke to the media the Wednesday before the Bruins' final game of the 2024 season. "He's truly locked in on finishing this year the right way. And I can respect that from a guy like that. Because I didn't want to even put anything in his ear because whatever decision he makes, I'm going to respect that because Carson is that type of kid that's not a -- he's really going to do whatever is best for him in that situation. So, I completely understand, especially if he gets the Butkus Award and the way that he came out and performed this season. He does deserve to get a shot and go to the NFL."
