BREAKING: UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Not at Senior Bowl
It's confirmed. UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger will not participate in this week's Reese's Senior Bowl, located in Mobile, Alabama. Despite accepting an invitation, Schwesinger does not appear on the roster, and multiple souces confirmed he is not in attendance.
It remains unclear as to why Schwesinger did not participate considering the opportunity this week held for him. As of writing, Schwesinger is considered a top-five linebacker within the 2025 class, with some expecting him to be drafted within the top 50 picks.
However, others have concerns regarding his lack of playing time and size, with some mocking him to fall past the 100th pick. The Senior Bowl was supposed to clarify his draft position, and it was an opportunity to drive him up draft boards, thus making him a hot commodity. That will not happen and sources confirm Schwesinger voluntarily opted out, adding to the intrigue revolving around the situation.
In his place, several other linebackers have begun to shine in one-on-one competition, with Notre Dame's Jack Kiser and Oregon's Jeffery Bassa receiving love from the draft community. While it is too early to assume anything, considering Bassa and Kiser played in the College Football Playoff, with Kiser himself competing in the national championship just eight days ago, it is concerning to many why Schwesinger opted out, and without clarity on the reasons behind his decision, NFL front offices do not know how to proceed.
While it has yet to be confirmed, it is widely believed Schwesinger's decision was not injury-related.
The good news for Schwesinger is that it is still early in the draft process and he will have multiple opportunities to write his own narrative leading up to draft day. While Schwesinger's collegiate playing career is now officially over, he may still participate in the NFL's Scouting Combine and/ or UCLA's Pro Day.
UCLA did celebrate Schwesinger on Tuesday, announcing that he was named a College Sports Communicators Second Team Academic All-American selection after achieving excellence in the classroom. Schwesinger is a bioengineering major. Due to his obvious intelligence, should Schwesinger impress in player interviews, his decision to opt out would essentially be forgotten by general managers as long as his physical abilities are up to par.
