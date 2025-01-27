REPORT: UCLA's Tackling Machine Predicted to Land With Buccaneers
The UCLA Bruins just completed a rather rough 2024 campaign, finishing 5-7 and missing out on a bowl game. They also don't have a whole lot of NFL talent on their roster. At least not on an elite level.
However, UCLA does have one very intriguing defensive player that rocketed up NFL Draft boards this season: linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
Schwesinger proved to be a tackling machine this past year, racking up 136 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, a couple of interceptions and a forced fumble. His 90 solo stops led the country.
Pro Football Network recently posted a seven-round mock draft, and it has Schwesinger going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round.
That actually may be a bit too low for Schwesinger, who some feel actually has a chance of being a Day 2 pick in April.
However, the fact that Schwesinger, who was once an unheralded prospect, is garnering legitimate attention heading into the draft is incredible.
He arrived at UCLA in 2022 and barely saw the field during his debut campaign, logging 15 tackles. It was more of the same for him in 2023, recording 12 stops.
Schwesinger then broke out in 2024, proving to be one of the top linebackers in the country.
The Buccaneers actually need some significant help at the linebacker position, as well, so them selecting Schwesinger in a few months would not come as much of a surprise.
Schwesinger has drawn some interesting NFL comparisons, and while his athleticism may not be top notch, his high motor, his nose for the ball and his football IQ should be enough to allow him to become an impact player on the NFL level.
Of course, the modern professional game does place more of an emphasis on edge rushers than tackling specialists like Schwesinger, but players like him are still valuable in 2025.
It will be compelling to monitor Schwesinger's draft status in the coming months, as this is definitely the time of year where draft stock fluctuates. We'll see if the UCLA product can see his standing further elevate in the coming months.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.