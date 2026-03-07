The Bruins are set to face USC for the second time this season, but this time the stakes are much higher.

Overall, UCLA played well in the first matchup, winning 81–62 behind several notable performances. However, this game will take place at USC, which could impact the offensive output we see from the Bruins. Playing on the road always introduces a different dynamic, especially in a rivalry matchup like this one.

Trent Perry | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Trent Perry was the hero in the Nebraska game, scoring 20 points on very efficient shooting. As we have seen all season, UCLA’s guard rotation tends to fluctuate in terms of who leads the team in scoring. For that reason, it is unlikely Perry will replicate that same performance.

Even so, if he remains competitive and contributes across the stat sheet, the Bruins will have a strong chance of winning by a similar — or even larger — margin than in the first meeting. He needs to reach double-digit points, or his performance in this matchup could be viewed as a step backward.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) battles for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Prediction: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent was the hero in the first matchup, scoring 30 points while shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Since that performance, Dent’s scoring production has slowed somewhat, which could affect his impact in this game. Still, he will play a crucial role in UCLA’s chances of winning.

If Dent can facilitate at a high level while remaining aggressive offensively, UCLA could open the game up quickly. If he records seven or more assists along with double-digit points, the Bruins should be in a strong position to control the game.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) tries to defend during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Prediction: 10 PTS, 11 AST, 2 REB

Skyy Clark | G

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark has been inconsistent throughout the season, even before his injury. Because of that, predicting his stat line is more difficult than that of most players on the roster. In the first matchup against USC, he scored just four points and attempted only four shots.

It is unlikely that this type of performance will happen again. If Clark can reach double-digit scoring, UCLA should have a strong chance to win this game comfortably. With such a crowded guard rotation, however, finding consistent shot volume will remain a challenge.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives to the basket past Southern California Trojans guard Ryan Cornish (9) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Prediction: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. also struggled in the first matchup against USC. He finished with just one point and one rebound in 18 minutes. For him to bounce back, he needs to replicate the level of play he showed against Nebraska.

In that game, he recorded 14 points and contributed on the glass. If he can build on that performance — along with the 18-point outing he had against Minnesota — UCLA could enter the tournament with significant momentum. Rebounding will be especially important for him in this matchup.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) grabs the rebound over Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Prediction: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau was relatively quiet in the Nebraska game, finishing with just eight points after scoring a season-high 32 points against Minnesota in the game prior. He has the skill set and versatility to be one of UCLA’s most reliable players, but he needs to show that consistency.

If Bilodeau struggles again, questions could begin to emerge about UCLA’s readiness heading into the tournament. For that reason, he needs to produce a strong performance — ideally scoring around 20 points — to silence those concerns.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Nebraska Corn Huskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Prediction: 19 PTS, 2 AST, 6 REB