BREAKING: UCLA to Take Two Major Hits on Offense
UCLA football will be losing two key members of its offense.
Premium Sports revealed on Monday that UCLA running back T.J. Harden intends to enter the transfer portal.
Shortly after that was announced, quarterback Justyn Martin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
Martin was likely going to be the Bruins' QB1 next season. He played three games this season, his redshirt sophomore campaign, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Martin, a former four-star recruit, signed with UCLA in 2021.
Harden led the Bruins in rushing this season with 506 yards and also recorded 368 receiving yards.
The veteran back scored one of his three total touchdowns on the year in the Bruins' season finale against Fresno State on Saturday. He recorded just 23 rushing yards in the contest.
Harden took a step backward compared to his career-best sophomore campaign, a season in which he totaled 827 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 142 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. He had two 100-plus-rushing outings in that season, compared to just one this year, his 125-yard rushing performance in UCLA's win over Iowa.
Harden joined the Bruins as a three-star prospect out of Inglewood. He played in just six games in his freshman season.
With Harden set to leave, depending on what they do in the transfer portal, the Bruins will likely look to running back Jalen Berger next year -- if he decides to stay.
UCLA will also have an option at running back with incoming four-star prospect Karson Cox,
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.