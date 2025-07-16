UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Cornerbacks, Part 1
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we move on to the Bruins' overhauled secondary -- part one of the cornerbacks.
Andre Jordan Jr., Junior
Jordan comes to the Bruins via the transfer portal by way of Oregon State. He was the 39th ranked corner in the transfer portal period and is going into the season as the Bruins' best projected starting corner after losing Kaylin Moore, Devin Kirkwood and Jaylin Davies.
Jordan was a prominent figure in the Beavers' secondary during his first two seasons. In 2023, as a true freshman, he played in seven games and racked up 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection. As a sophomore last season, he played in 11 games and finished with 27 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Jamier Johnson, Redshirt Senior
Yet another transfer in this restructured UCLA secondary, Johnson comes back to SoCal by way of Indiana. He is a former four-star, 90-rated high school prospect and is from Pasadena. The Bruins secondary is bolstered and, in his last collegiate season, Johnson will be competing for a starting spot in is homecoming.
He also played his first two collegiate seasons with Texas before transferring to the Hoosiers in 2023. Last season with Indiana was his best, playing in 12 games and racking up 35 tackles (25 solo and 10 assisted) and an interception.
Kuron Jabari Jr., Freshman
Jabari comes as a three-star in the class of 2025. He is one of five freshmen coming into the corner position, and will likely be redshirted along with the others. Below is
"At 6-1, 185 pounds, Jabari has good size for a corner and can run. He recently clocked an 11.00-100m and a 22.76-200m at a recent track meet and we expect him to be able to run a sub 11.06-100m at some point this Spring. He has long arms, quick feet and looks equally comfortable playing press or off coverage. He’s a technician who doesn’t need to clutch and grab like a lot of young corners and does a nice job playing the football. He shows balance, excellent change of direction and closes well on the ball. He also has a nice physical edge in his game and tackles well in space. He's a player we think is just scratching the surface of how good he can be and shows a very promising upside." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
