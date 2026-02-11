Ranking UCLA's Opponents From Easiest to Hardest
Here is the Bruins 2026 schedule ranked form easiest to hardest.
The Bruin's 2026 schedule as a whole looks very good in Bob Chesney's ingural season. However, a successful season will ultimately come down to how well UCLA is able to transition in to its newest era.
#12 Purdue | Home
Coming in at number 12 is Purdue, which went 2-of-10 last season with a .167. The Boilermakers have struggled to be a very strong team in the last few seasons. This should be a very easy win for UCLA. If the Bruins cannot blow Purdue out, there could be some question marks.
#11 Nevada | Home
The Nevada Wolfpack comes in at number 11. They went 3-11 last season in a very rough Mountain West Division. UCLA needs to take advantage of these non-conference matchups. This starts with a big win over the Wolfpack.
#10 Michigan State | Home
Number 10 goes to Michigan State, which UCLA was able to beat last season, 38 to 13. With a new staff and a stacked roster, the Bruins should win this game by a large margin. Michigan State was 4-8 last season, with a .333 percent winning percentage
#9 Wisconsin | Home
Coming in at number 9 is Wisconsin. Like Michigan State, they also went 4-8 in 2025. UCLA needs to pick up a win here against Wisconsin because the harder Big Ten matchups later on in the schedule could really hurt their stock in the Big Ten standings.
#8 Maryland | Away
The Bruins were able to beat Maryland last season in a very close fashion. Next season, the Bruins should be able to win in a convincing manner, as looking at both teams on paper, UCLA has improved much more. The Terrapins were 4-8 last season.
#7 California | Away
This is where teams are starting to get a lot better. Cal comes in at number seven after a 7-6 season. The Bruins really need to be careful in this game. Again, another non-conference opponent, meaning UCLA really needs a huge win here.
#6 Minnesota | Away
At number six is Minnesota, which was 7-5 last season. So far, Minnesota is the best Big Ten opponent on this list. If UCLA can really get some momentum going into this game, they should be able to win it in a very convincing fashion; however, they need to be very careful.
#5 Illinois | Home
At number five, we have Illinois who last season was in four. For the majority of the 2025 season, Illinois was ranked in the top quadrant of the AP Top 25 rankings. However, after the loss to Indiana, their stock dropped. This season, they are back for revenge, and they have UCLA dead in their sights.
#4 San Diego State | Home
Here is a team that could give UCLA a lot of trouble in 2026. In their second game of this season, the Bruins will face off against San Diego State, a team that went nine in four last season and was snubbed in the Mountain West Conference Finals. This will be UCLA’s first real test.
#3 USC | Home
At number three, we have USC. Last season, the Trojans dismantled the Bruins 29 to 10. However, this year, with Bob Chesney and a new and improved staff. The Bruins should be able to pull their weight. This could be an instant classic when it is all set and done.
#2 Michigan | Away
At number two is a very realistic loss for UCLA. They will have to face the Michigan Wolverines on the road late in the season. Already at a disadvantage, the Bruins could be in trouble. If we can see impactful performances from the likes of Nico Iamaleava and Wayne Knight, UCLA should be in a good spot
#1 Oregon | Away
You coming in at number one is the Oregon Ducks. Last season, they went 11-1, with their only loss coming to Indiana. UCLA will be on the road for its 5th game of the season. Without much time for UCLA to prepare for this game, this could be a loss for sure
Not the hardest schedule by any means, but there are still a few games that could go the other way for UCLA. If the Bruins are unable to win the games they're supposed to, this season could be considered a serious failure, and Bob Chesney's seat could be heating up already
