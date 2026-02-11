Ranking UCLA's Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

Here is the Bruins 2026 schedule ranked form easiest to hardest.

The Bruin's 2026 schedule as a whole looks very good in Bob Chesney's ingural season. However, a successful season will ultimately come down to how well UCLA is able to transition in to its newest era.

#12 Purdue | Home

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Bryson Rodgers (13) celebrates a first down catch during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming in at number 12 is Purdue, which went 2-of-10 last season with a .167. The Boilermakers have struggled to be a very strong team in the last few seasons. This should be a very easy win for UCLA. If the Bruins cannot blow Purdue out, there could be some question marks.

#11 Nevada | Home

Oct 26, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; The football bounces out of the hands of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) after he made his third touchdown against the Nevada Wolfpack during the third quarter at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The Nevada Wolfpack comes in at number 11. They went 3-11 last season in a very rough Mountain West Division. UCLA needs to take advantage of these non-conference matchups. This starts with a big win over the Wolfpack.

#10 Michigan State | Home

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) stiff arms Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Number 10 goes to Michigan State, which UCLA was able to beat last season, 38 to 13. With a new staff and a stacked roster, the Bruins should win this game by a large margin. Michigan State was 4-8 last season, with a .333 percent winning percentage

#9 Wisconsin | Home

Wisconsin Badgers running back Dare Ogunbowale (23) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Big Ten football championship game Saturday, December 3, 2016, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journa / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming in at number 9 is Wisconsin. Like Michigan State, they also went 4-8 in 2025. UCLA needs to pick up a win here against Wisconsin because the harder Big Ten matchups later on in the schedule could really hurt their stock in the Big Ten standings.

#8 Maryland | Away

Indiana's CJ West (8) sacks Maryland's Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins were able to beat Maryland last season in a very close fashion. Next season, the Bruins should be able to win in a convincing manner, as looking at both teams on paper, UCLA has improved much more. The Terrapins were 4-8 last season.

#7 California | Away

Dec 24, 2025; Honolulu, HI, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Micah Alejado (12) gets pulled down by the California Golden Bears defensive line during the second quarter at the Hawaii Bowl at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

This is where teams are starting to get a lot better. Cal comes in at number seven after a 7-6 season. The Bruins really need to be careful in this game. Again, another non-conference opponent, meaning UCLA really needs a huge win here.

#6 Minnesota | Away

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Steven Curtis (8) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At number six is Minnesota, which was 7-5 last season. So far, Minnesota is the best Big Ten opponent on this list. If UCLA can really get some momentum going into this game, they should be able to win it in a very convincing fashion; however, they need to be very careful.

#5 Illinois | Home

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase (2) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Joey Bosa (97) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Il., on November 16, 2013. Ohio State won the game 60-35. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch) | BARBARA J. PERENIC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At number five, we have Illinois who last season was in four. For the majority of the 2025 season, Illinois was ranked in the top quadrant of the AP Top 25 rankings. However, after the loss to Indiana, their stock dropped. This season, they are back for revenge, and they have UCLA dead in their sights.

#4 San Diego State | Home

Images from the San Diego State at Nevada football game at Mackay Stadium on Saturday Oct. 11, 2025. SDSU won 44-10. | Andy Barron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a team that could give UCLA a lot of trouble in 2026. In their second game of this season, the Bruins will face off against San Diego State, a team that went nine in four last season and was snubbed in the Mountain West Conference Finals. This will be UCLA’s first real test.

#3 USC | Home

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At number three, we have USC. Last season, the Trojans dismantled the Bruins 29 to 10. However, this year, with Bob Chesney and a new and improved staff. The Bruins should be able to pull their weight. This could be an instant classic when it is all set and done.

#2 Michigan | Away

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) argues a call with an official against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

At number two is a very realistic loss for UCLA. They will have to face the Michigan Wolverines on the road late in the season. Already at a disadvantage, the Bruins could be in trouble. If we can see impactful performances from the likes of Nico Iamaleava and Wayne Knight, UCLA should be in a good spot

#1 Oregon | Away

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti shake hands as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You coming in at number one is the Oregon Ducks. Last season, they went 11-1, with their only loss coming to Indiana . UCLA will be on the road for its 5th game of the season. Without much time for UCLA to prepare for this game, this could be a loss for sure

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Not the hardest schedule by any means, but there are still a few games that could go the other way for UCLA. If the Bruins are unable to win the games they're supposed to, this season could be considered a serious failure, and Bob Chesney's seat could be heating up already

