Bruins Are In Do-Or-Die Situation To Go Bowling
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are two wins away from becoming bowl eligible with just two games left in the regular season. If the Bruins want to play some extra football this year, they must win their final few ballgames against the USC Trojans next week and Fresno State in Week 14.
It has been quite the run over the past month for the Bruins, winning three of the past four games and becoming a competitive team in the Big Ten. After a 1-5 start, they completely revived their season and are fighting every week to continue their momentum.
The will have to win five of their final six games of the year to become bowl-eligible. They will face a Trojans team this Saturday that has struggled mightily this season, holding a RECORD record and RECORD in the conference.
They are coming off a WIN/LOSS to Nebraska in Week 12, a team that the Bruins were able to defeat three weeks ago on the road. After a season o\[pening win over No. 13 LSU and a 2-0 start, the Trojans went 2-5 in their last seven games.
The Crosstown Showdown against the Trojans is likely the tougher matchup for the Bruins in comparison to their final regular season game against Fresno State. The Bulldogs are 5-5 this season and 3-3 in the Mountain West conference.
Currently on a bye this week, the Bulldogs hav\\ve lost four of their last six games and have not played a team that is currently ranked inside the top 25. The talent the Bruins have faced this season is much greater, but they will still need to deliver a strong performance to earn a win against a good program.
The Bruins are looking for some revenge in that matchup as it will be the first matchup between the two since 2021, when the Bulldogs upset the Bruins at the Rose Bowl, 40-37. If the Bruins beat USC, that game will be for all the marbles to make or break their chances at a bowl game.
The best football must be played in crunch time for head coach DeShaun Foster's group. They are in a bounce back spot this week, coming off a brutal loss to the Washington Huskies last Friday night. That loss may be a spark for this team to correct their issues and win two more down the stretch.
