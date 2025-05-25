UCLA, Big Ten Benefits From Proposed College Football Playoff Model
UCLA's relationship with the Big Ten continues to benefit the school and the Bruins football program, but a new proposal regarding new rules regarding the College Football Playoff could see UCLA gain access to four Big Ten auto bids and an at-large bid.
According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, despite new rules regarding seeding, a new proposal could be on the way.
"In the current structure, the top four seeds in the playoff are designated to the highest-ranked conference champions, Dellenger wrote. "Wrote In a straight seeding format, teams are seeded in the same slot in which they are ranked, 1-12, with the top four seeds earning a bye into the quarterfinals."
"Though no future format has been finalized, college football’s postseason is expected to undergo significant change in 2026.
"Officials from the Big Ten and SEC — the two conference controlling the format starting next year — are supporting a 16-team playoff that features multiple automatic qualifiers per conference. The format — dubbed the “4-4-2-2-1” model — grants the SEC and Big Ten four automatic qualifiers each, as well as two each to the Big 12 and ACC.
"Then one bid would go to the highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion and there would be three at-large selections — one of those contractually designated for Notre Dame if the Irish finish inside the top 16 of the rankings."
The new model means two at-large bids annually because, let's be real, Notre Dame has an invitation every season and a schedule that makes it very easy to find 10 annual victories, the amount that would likely keep the Fighting Irish in the top 16.
As long as UCLA hits 10 wins, it's in. Even at nine, the Bruins are in great shape. Keep in mind that a nine-win ranked Alabama was ranked higher than Miami and Iowa State, members of the ACC and Big 12.
Why would the Big 12 and ACC agree to this model? Money
"Under the current revenue model, the four highest-ranked conference champions earn $8 million: $4 million for qualifying for the CFP and $4 million for a quarterfinal appearance," Dellenger wrote.
So the ACC and Big 12 would trade financial security for playoff spots.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.