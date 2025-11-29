The Blueprint for a UCLA Upset Over USC
The Bruins are set to face No. 19 USC, revisting one of college football's most heated rivalry.
Unfortunately for the Bruins, they have been eliminated from bowl game contention; however, they will look to upset USC in hopes of completely derailing their season. Here is what the Bruins need to do to make this a reality.
Win the Turnover Battle
Winning the turnover battle is the most cliché key to pulling off an upset, but it still holds true — especially in this matchup. USC enters the game with a +3 turnover margin, showing they’ve been effective at generating takeaways, even while giving the ball away more than they’d like.
Every drive will matter in this game. UCLA will almost certainly punt a few times, but the Bruins also need to find ways to get USC off the field in situations where the Trojans don’t expect it.
If the Bruins can force at least two turnovers, this game should be able to fall in their favor. That being said, UCLA needs to be super careful with the ball; there is no room for any turnovers.
Play Aggressive Not Dumb
UCLA has tried to be a very deceiving team this season, showing that they are more than willing to fake a punt or a field goal to push the needle. However, teams now know what to expect when lining up on fourth down.
This week, we can assume Tim Skipper learned his lesson after Washington returned a fake field goal for a touchdown. Instead of relying on trick plays, UCLA needs to simply go for it on those fourth-and-short situations to keep drives alive.
Skipper needs to trust Jerry Neuheisel in these situations. We have seen that Neuheisel has the ability to draw up some really good plays for short yardages, something that will be key in this game.
Get the Run Game Going
It’s indisputable at this point in the season that the Bruins have struggled to run the ball. That weakness has been a major factor in UCLA’s recent four-game skid.
The talent is there for the Bruins: Jalen Berger, Anthony Woods, Jaivian Thomas, and, if you have really been watching Bruins football this season, you would know that Anthony Frias II has been incredible with his limited touches.
During UCLA’s three-game win streak, the Bruins averaged 233.3 rushing yards per game. Over their last four games, that number has dropped to just 92.5 yards per game. The correlation between their rushing production and their results is hard to ignore.
If the Bruins can do these three things well, there is a very good chance that UCLA can walk out of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a win to end the season.
