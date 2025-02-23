Five More UCLA, Big Ten Bold Predictions
As the UCLA Bruins prepare for the 2025 season, the Big Ten could be preparing for its most wild season yet. With their West Coast additions having settled into the conference and the infusion of new coaches and players, here are five more predictions for the 2025 season.
1. Purdue pulls off six wins to become bowl-eligible
New head coach Barry Odom left UNLV in way better shape than how he found it, turning a perennial loser into a back-to-back conference runner-up. Having brought some of his players and staff with him, Odom faces a massive task ahead of him as Purdue takes on one of the toughest schedules in the country.
However, two non-conference wins paired with several midseason wins sets up a five-win Purdue team taking on rival Indiana on Senior night. A win sends the Boilermakers bowling.
2. Iowa pulls off the upset over Oregon and enters the College Football Playoff with two losses
Iowa is ready to roll after a disappointing 2025 season. With some talent finally infused into the QB room and another year removed from Brian Ferentz' failed offensive system, the Hawkeyes' defensive identity sends them to the promised land.
3. Penn State finally triumphs over Ohio State, goes undefeated during the regular season
Despite this, the Nittany Lions lay an egg, losing to Washington in the Big Ten title game, a performance that costs Drew Aller the Heisman to Huskies quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. This is the wild one.
Obviously, so many things would have to happen for this to occur, but Penn State is returning a lot of good players, especially on offense, and Drew Allar has the schedule to shine. Facing the Buckeyes in Columbus, its newly hired defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, uses all the information he gathered during his time at Ohio State to take down the Buckeyes.
However, Washington has made it to the Big Ten title game behind the duel-threat ability of Williams. Ryan Walter's defense turns Aller into a shell of himself, and the Big Ten title once again stays in the Pacific Northwest.
4. Anthony Woods runs for over 1,200 yards for UCLA
After not playing for one season, Woods gets the rust off of his feet as he explodes in Tino Sunseri's offense. Some massive games late in the season put in a performance for the record books.
