Ruling on Big Ten's CFP Proposal, Which Could Affect UCLA's Future Success, Prolonged
UCLA, like every other team in the Big Ten, was on the verge of improving its odds of making the College Football Playoff as the Big Ten, in conjunction with the SEC, met recently to propose an expanded playoff with different seeding rules that would have eliminated automatic byes for Power Four conference champions.
However, those talks are off as the CFP management committee has refused to move forward without more information. While playoff expansion still remains a possibility and, quite frankly, a probability, seeding changes are off the table for the time being.
In a recent report by the Associated Press' Stephen Hawkins, it appears the Big 12, ACC and Notre Dame are taking every precaution to prevent the SEC and Big Ten from stacking teams in the quarterfinals.
"Several members of the CFP Management Committee, which is made up of all and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, said they need more data and information before deciding on any adjustments," Hawkins wrote.
“We had a really good discussion,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said, per the article. “Good heartfelt conversations. Everyone gave their point of view and we’ll vet it out and see what happens.”
There will be more meetings in the near future where a potential revision could be established.
"The committee is expected to meet again in March, a possible virtual session when it could review seeding models and other information. Another meeting is scheduled in North Texas in April," Hawkins wrote. "Any changes to the playoff system or the upcoming 2025 season, the final year of the current CFP contract, would have to be approved by a unanimous vote."
“You’ve got to look at it in totality,” said ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, per the article. “Yes, it’s one contract coming to an end and a new set of a new six-year cycle. But those things have some linkage to them as well."
While talks are off for now, expect a big push to implement these changes once the current CFP agreement ends. The Big Ten and SEC have time on their side so expect them to make some wild acquisitions in order to strengthen their position to the detriment of their opponents in order to force a new deal their way.
Whatever is decided could drastically impact the future of UCLA football, which will be entering its second year in a conference that has taken over the college football landscape.
