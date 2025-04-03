UCLA's Schwesinger's Pro Day Brings Out 30 NFL Teams
UCLA Bruins NFL-bound linebacker Carson Schwesinger continues to shoot up draft boards as he held his personal pro day in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning with 30 of the 32 NFL teams in attendance to watch him work. A few teams also met privately with Schwesinger, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The pro day was held at Oaks Christian High School, Schwesinger's alma mater. After participating in several position drills, he met with linebacker coaches from the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints. Schwesinger is gaining more interest every time he steps onto the field.
One thing that really stands out about Schwesinger's game is his speed, getting to top speed quickly. Schefter reported that the Moorpark, California native ran a 4.1 in the 20-yard shuttle and a 6.9 in the three-cone drill. He has flexed his speed and agility all throughout the combine and multiple pro days.
Schwesinger completed his junior season with the Bruins as the team's leading tackler with 136 total tackles, ranking third in the nation. He posted a career-high four sacks and two interceptions, proving to many NFL organizations that he has the talent and ability to play at the next level.
33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs has projected that Schwesinger to be drafted in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, heading to the Los Angeles Rams and staying in his home state to play professional football.
"This felt like a possible tackle spot until last week when the team agreed to extend Alaric Jackson on a new 3-year deal," Crabbs wrote. "With the group's offensive line now locked into place, potential picks at wide receiver to replace Cooper Kupp are worth considering."
During the workout, fellow former UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano and bitter rival USC linebacker Mason Cobb took part in a few drills alongside Schwesinger. Medrano is another draft prospect that has been projected to have value in the fifth round of the upcoming draft.
The draft is quickly approaching, being held from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26 in Green Bay. Schwesinger will surely be in attendance and if all went well in his coaches meeting after his personal pro day, there is a good chance one of those teams makes the choice to draft him.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another Bruins news story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE