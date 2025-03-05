REPORT: Former UCLA Star Predicted to Go in First Round
After an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, there are many who believe UCLA's Carson Schwesinger could be the second off-ball linebacker off the board once Alabama's Jihaad Campbell falls.
While many believe he could be a second-round pick, even once being mocked as the 33rd pick, a new mock shows Schwesinger jumping into the first round, joining fellow Bruin Quentin Lake with the Los Angeles Rams.
In the 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs' latest first-round mock draft, the Rams use the 26th overall pick to select Schwesinger.
"This felt like a possible tackle spot until last week when the team agreed to extend Alaric Jackson on a new 3-year deal," Crabbs wrote. "With the group's offensive line now locked into place, potential picks at wide receiver to replace Cooper Kupp are worth considering."
"But the upgrade potential of a local prospect at MIKE linebacker may be too good to pass up. Carson Schwesinger didn't start a lot of football games but his instincts are off the charts but he's a gifted talent who could help make the Rams' loaded front seven even more imposing."
If Schwesinger was to be selected anywhere in the first round, the three realistic landing spots are the Rams, Eagles, and Commanders.
The Rams lost Christian Rozeboom to free agency, creating a vacancy and considering they do not have a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams will need to prioritize a positional need with the 26th pick. Schwesinger is a rapidly rising star, separating himself from the rest of the linebackers in the class.
The Washington Commanders, who own the 29th pick, are expected to lose Bobby Wagner in free agency. The Philadelphia Eagles, who own the 32nd overall selection, are expected to lose starting All-Pro linebacker Zach Baun to free agency, as well as Oren Burks. Eagles' Nakobe Dean is also a free agent after the 2025 season.
Regardless, the later half of the first round tends to see teams make priority picks as it is likely their only selection within the first 50 picks of the draft. Thus, Schwesinger is making it more likely he becomes a first-rounder with every passing day.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.