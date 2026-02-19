UCLA Insider Podcast Updates Football Recruiting with Max Dorsey

UCLA has made some shocking moves since the last recruiting overview.

In today’s episode, we talk with Max Dorsey , UCLA’s recruiting expert for On SI. Over the past week, UCLA has scheduled key visits and significantly expanded its offers. This is exactly how a rebuilding program needs to operate if UCLA hopes to field a strong team in the 2026 season.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Notable Visits

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jerry Outhouse, a four-star cornerback from North Crowley High School in Texas, has scheduled a visit for May 15. If UCLA makes a strong impression, it could flip him from Texas Tech, which is currently viewed as the favorite. This would be a big-time landing for UCLA.

UCLA also secured a visit with Zack Fares, a four-star tight end from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. Fares is ranked No. 13 nationally at his position and No. 2 in the state of Nevada. Landing him would be a significant addition for the program moving forward.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) celebrates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown reception against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blake Wong , a prospect from Norco, California, has also lined up a visit. The Bruins are considered a favorite to land Wong, further underscoring their intent to strengthen the position group. Landing Wong would bolster their receiving corps for years to come.

Recent Trends

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (77) battle at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In recent weeks, the Bruins have aggressively targeted the offensive line . As it stands, they have 16 offers out to interior and tackle prospects combined. With offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy expected to implement a run-heavy system, that emphasis comes at the right time.

A look at UCLA’s current roster makes it clear that the offensive line needs significant attention. The Bruins brought in 41 transfers this cycle, but only a handful were offensive linemen. They are still missing a true blindside protector — something they could address in the 2027 recruiting class.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If UCLA can bolster the offensive line, the program’s offensive identity will begin to take shape over the next few seasons. Wayne Knight, in his first year, could see a dip in production if the line struggles to create space and protection. Once he moves on, UCLA will need a strong, developed offensive line for future backs.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In the last week, it has become clear that Bob Chesney is not shying away from being aggressive with future recruiting classes. If he can maintain this approach, UCLA will be able to complete its rebuild very soon. This can only mean good things for the blue and gold.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .