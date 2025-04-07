UCLA, NCAA Need to Work on Player Contract Model
It's becoming a near-certain reality that college football is headed towards player contracts as the sport attempts to emulate the NFL model. Therefore, UCLA and DeShaun Foster must be ready to adapt to a changing environment and as members of the Big Ten, set the standard for contracts moving forward.
There is no disputing, NIL collectives are pay-for-play systems. That's not going away. The transfer portal is not going away. The reason the negative things of NIL and the transfer portal exits is due to a lack of action by the NCAA. That cannot happen again, and player contracts could help minimize the issues caused in the modern game.
Here's my proposal. There must be a freshman contract model, a player model, and a bonus model.
The freshman model would be a pro-rated deal like NFL rookies get that lasts for two years. Every player in FBS football gets the same amount, which would help balance out recruiting a bit more. If a player does not complete both years of the deal and is not issued a release, they are suspended for one season, but they do not lose a year of eligibility or burn a redshirt.
They can practice with a new team, but they cannot play.
However, there's a catch. After the first year, each player would have a buyout clause in their deal for $3 million each. That's a steep price, which is the point, but it would keep kids in the same program to develop while rewarding programs that play freshman.
The player model is the extension after the rookie deal. A one-year contract with the collective that can be worth as much money as the collective wants to offer. There is no regulated cap so happy spending.
The bonus model is that NIL contracts can be deferred for up to two years after graduation. Certain financial restrictions would be put into place to ensure players get paid, but it helps the collectives have financial flexibility.
These are the conversations that need to be held. Contracts and buyouts are coming. This is the future of college football, and UCLA needs to be financially ready for it. Perhaps that may be reforming the front office with more executives. That appears to be the direction collegiate programs are taking.
