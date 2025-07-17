UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Kicker
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we move on to special teams by checking out one of the most important positions on the field -- the kicker.
Mateen Bhaghani, Junior
Bhaghani had a stellar sophomore season with the Bruins last year. He played in all 12 games last season as UCLA's primary place kicker and went 20-for-24 (83.3%) on field goal attempts and 20-for-20 (100%) on PAT attempts. He will undoubtedly retain his role as the Bruins' starting place kicker and is looking to build off an impressive 2024 season.
Against Iowa on Nov. 7 last year, he hit a 57-yard field goal, which was the second-longest kick in program history. His 20 field goals made were the most in the Big Ten Conference and 11th in all of college football, and his 57-yarder was the longest in the conference.
Overall, in his two seasons in college football with UCLA in 2024 and Cal in 2023, he has made 28 of his 33 field goals and is yet to miss an extra point kick in 49 attempts. He was named the Bruins' special teams player of the year last season.
Cash Peterman, Senior
Peterman made waves when he transferred from Arizona to UCLA in May. Although he didn't get a single snap in Tucson, the kicker and punter brings in popularity as an influencer. He has over 441,000 followers on Instagram and over 72-thousand subscribers on YouTube.
He is currently slotted behind Bhaghani as a kicker and Will Karoll as punter, with two years of eligibility, so maybe he came to Westwood to get closer to the stars. The special teamer started his collegiate career at BYU, where he recorded two kickoffs in 2021.
