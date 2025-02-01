Former UCLA Coordinator Eyes Return to the NFL
After spending one season with the Bruins as offensive coordinator, two-time Super Bowl champion Eric Bieniemy is looking to once again call plays at the NFL level.
To say Bieniemy did not work out at UCLA would be an understatement and the mutual parting of ways between Bieniemy and Foster did not emulate the kind words written about the situation. However, despite Bieniemy's poor 2024, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, he is wanted back at the pro level.
Bieniemy was alleged to be a candidate for the New England OC opening with head coach Mike Vrabel, but Vrabel went with another former Patriot in Josh McDaniels. There are several openings across the NFL and while most are on their second interview, the Saints have yet to hire a head coach and thus, have an opening.
Bieniemy is a coach that divides opinion. Some love him, some don't. Some say the years of success he had with Patrick Mahomes should have meant a head coaching gig. The Super Bowl won by the Chiefs the year after without him means his involvement in the offense may not have been as important as one thought.
We've seen the public spat with Mahomes in feisty sideline situations, we've heard the rumors and since leaving Kansas City, we've seen the product.
Bieniemy was supposed to be a revelation in Washington. He wasn't and the entire coaching staff got canned. Sam Howell looked like a turnover machine, throwing 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while the run game was non-existent. He goes to UCLA and similar problems arose. While it is understandable that due to Chip Kelly's resignation, the Bruins got a late start to their 2024 preparations, having two 800+ rushers in 2023 and going from that to a little over 1,000 yards total in 2024 is indicative of more than just talent issues.
It's unclear what the future holds for Bieniemy, but due to the lack of noise outside of Schultz's report, it does not seem likely that he's a high priority target. While that could change, it may be time for Bieniemy to reset the trajectory of his career by becoming a position coach again.
Learn under someone proficient in the modern offense, an offense that actually runs the ball. That way if he gets another opportunity, he'll be ready to take it by the horns.
