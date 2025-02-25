UCLA's Kendricks Continues to Impress Despite Age
UCLA's Eric Kendricks exemplifies the three As of football. Ability, availibility and attitude. Kendricks enters his 11th NFL season without a team but he is likely a man who will have multiple suitors if he plays in 2025.
There hasn't been any indication that Kendricks has retirement on his mind and after a down year with the Chargers, Kendricks had a bit of a resurgence with Dallas, sending the message out to the NFL that despite his advanced age, he still provides a lot of value to linebacker rooms.
As such, Pro Football Focus added Kendricks to a ranking of the NFL best free agents with Kendricks coming in at 97.
"Kendricks reunited with his longtime head coach Mike Zimmer, who stepped in to serve as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator after a brief stint outside the league," PFF wrote. "and Kendricks had a bounce-back year despite the defensive line ahead of him suffering a rash of injuries and often getting pushed off the line to create major holes for opponents rushing attacks."
Kendricks is a player that needs the right situation in order to make the most of his remaining years in the NFL. While he isn't the same three-down linebacker he was in year's past, Kendricks is perfect as a rotational player that is able to make critical stops if called upon to play in big situations.
The clear fit is the San Francisco 49ers. Kendricks is from California, there was mutual interest last offseason and with the expected departure of Dre Greenlaw, Kendricks could slide in with ease while allowing the team to find a long-term partner for Fred Warner.
Another fit could be the Jets. The Jets have a strong defensive line and are expected to lose Jamien Sherwood to free agency. New head coach Aaron Glenn will preach defensive depth considering his 2024 Lions defense was decimated due to injuries and Glenn's 4-3 defense is a perfect fit for Kendricks.
While the former Bruin still has several decisions regarding if and where he will be playing football in 2025, he's a player who still has a lot to give to the game.
