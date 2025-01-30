REPORT: UCLA Legend Listed as a Top-50 Free Agent
UCLA legend Eric Kendricks just finished up his first season with the Dallas Cowboys after spending 2023 back home with the Los Angeles Chargers. This offseason, he will have the option of entering free agency again.
Pro Football Network has Kendricks ranked as the 50th-best free agent available in the NFL.
The longtime Minnesota Viking may be looking for his fourth team if he decides to play in 2025, but the linebacker will have his list of suitors as soon as he confirms he's ready to roll. The Cowboys may secure Kendricks as there will not be an organizational rebuild in Dallas after Owner/ General Manager Jerry Jones elevated Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the position of head coach once Mike McCarthy's contract expired after the season.
However, that decision will likely come down to new defensive coordinator and former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus. If Kendricks does hit free agency, San Francisco was close to getting his signature last year and may be interested again after De'Vondre Campbell turned into a bust and Dre Greenlaw may be on his way out due to cap issues.
"Eric Kendricks had a mixed year in 2024," PFN wrote. "He continued to be an excellent tackler, finishing with career-high numbers against the run (94 tackles) and a 25% tackle rate. However, he struggled against the pass, with just a 10.7% pressure rate and a 101 passer rating allowed. Kendricks allowed a 72.2% completion rate and two touchdown passes.
"Kendricks has now allowed over a 100 passer rating and a 70% completion rate for four years in a row. He has proven useful in earning sacks, with 6.5 sacks over the past two seasons and 12.5 over the last four years. However, he is a net negative against the pass and is likely reaching the point where he is better suited as a two-down linebacker."
While it is unclear when he will be signed, considering his age and the current market of the NFL, it would not be surprising if Kendricks remains a free agent until after the draft. Considering the money he's made, Kendricks is likely looking for a place and a job that has him in contention for a Super Bowl next season.
