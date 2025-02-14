Former UCLA Bruins Star Lands New NFL Contract Projection
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks was secretly one of the best pickups of last offseason.
The Cowboys signed Kendricks to a one-year, $3-million deal in free agency last year, and he ended up racking up 138 tackles, three sacks, a couple of interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 15 games.
What's more, the former UCLA Bruins star registered an impressive 75.2 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus, including a 78.3 run defense grade.
But now, Kendricks is slated to hit the free-agent market yet again, and chances are, he will be undervalued yet again due to the fact that inside linebackers do not get paid handsomely in the modern NFL.
Pro Football Focus is apparently expecting it, as well, as it is projecting Kendricks to receive another one-year pact. This time, it envisions the 33-year-old making $4 million, so a slight raise. It also ranked Kendricks the 98th-best free agent on the market.
It's a shame that the UCLA product is playing in an era that doesn't appreciate great middle linebacker play, as Kendricks was undoubtedly one of the top players at his position in 2024.
Heck, a legitimate argument can be made that Kendricks has regularly been one of the best inside linebackers in football throughout his decade-long NFL career.
The Clovis, Ca. native was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft at a time when middle linebackers were still somewhat highly prioritized.
It didn't take Kendricks long to make an impact, as he registered 92 tackles and four sacks right off the bat during his rookie campaign. Since then, he has posted over 100 stops in every single season, topping out at 143 tackles in 2021.
Kendricks has made one Pro Bowl and also has a First-Team All-Pro selection under his belt. Both of those honors came in 2019, when he finished with 110 tackles, a half of a sack, a pair of forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 12 passes defended.
He spent the first eight years of his professional tenure with the Vikings before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
