Bruins Going Up Against Young, Promising QB
UCLA bounced back in the win column going into its bye week after dropping its previous five games.
Its narrow 35-32 win over Rutgers instilled life back into the Bruins, but unfortunately for them, the road doesn't get any easier.
UCLA's upcoming opponent, Nebraska, comes off a hard-fought contest with No. 4 Ohio State, having ultimately lost, 21-17.
The Huskers are hungry for a bowl game, and at 5-3 going into Saturday's matchup, a win would make them eligible for one.
One of the Bruins' most prominent tasks on Saturday will be limiting an up-and-coming quarterback in freshman Dylan Raiola. Through eight games, Raiola ranks 10th in the Big Ten in passing yards per game with 218.0. His 1,744 total passing yards ranks eighth in the conference.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster had high praise for Raiola.
"You can tell he's [Raiola] getting more comfortable," Foster said in his press conference on Monday. "He has a big arm, so he's going to try to make plays, but I'm excited for our DBs, and our front, and our linebackers, and everybody. He's playing good ball. I was with Pat Mahomes in '16 at Texas Tech. So it's crazy when you see him because he really does emulate Pat."
Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger knows the threat Raiola can be as a playmaker.
"I know their quarterback is a relatively big deal just because -- a young freshman quarterback," Schwesinger told reporters on Tuesday, "and he can make plays with his legs, make plays with his arm."
Schwesinger's fellow linebacker, Kain Medrano, also detailed Raiola's strengths.
"He can throw the ball well, he makes the right reads, just an all-around good quarterback," Medrano said when he addressed the media on Monday. "We just have to create havoc."
Raiola has weapons around him who help make his life easier.
"They got big receivers," said UCLA defensive back Kaylin Moore during his media availability on Tuesday. "So, they're going to throw the ball up. They really like to run the ball, but they're going to throw the ball up, see one-on-ones, so we're ready for that. They like a lot of quick plays. ... A lot of different stuff, but we're ready for anything they throw."
UCLA's matchup with Nebraska is set for 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
