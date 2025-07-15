UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Linebackers, Part 3
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we finish up today's linebackers position group by looking at two players projected to be prominent Will linebackers.
Not only is a linebacker by default one of the most important positions on the football field, it is exponentially more important to the Bruins since the departures of Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger to the NFL draft this offseason.
UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has put in a ton of work reconstructing this offense in the transfer portal, and some would say he's done an adequate job at bringing in talent to replace NFL-level production ahead of this season.
With that being said, let's take on the last two players in UCLA's linebacker depth chart.
Jalen Woods, Redshirt Junior
Woods is one of the more tenured figures in UCLA's defense and is projected to have chances at an increased role compared to prior years this season. He is entering his fourth year with the Bruins and has played 27 games in his collegiate career in Westwood.
In his first season, which would eventually be redshirted, Woods played in just two games as a backup linebacker, accruing five solo tackles and one tackle for loss. The next season, 2023, he played in all 13 games and finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
In his redshirt sophomore year last season, he played in all 12 games and improved considerably, tallying 22 total tackles (15 solo and seven assisted), two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
Given all of the talent brought in through the portal, it's questionable how many snaps Woods will get this season, but he at least has seniority over plenty of other options.
Ty Lee, Redshirt Sophomore
In his first full season last year, Lee played in all 12 games, but mostly appeared on special teams. He did, however, record two tackles against USC. As a redshirt sophomore, Lee is slotted behind a few more experienced players on the depth chart. He may spend more time on special teams this season.
