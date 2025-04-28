Is Ogbonnia's Role Impacted by Chargers Drafting a DT?
Former UCLA Bruin Otito Ogbonnia has progressed steadily in his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his first two seasons, he struggled with injury, but in 2024, he started in all 17 games and recorded 37 tackles. His play has solidified him as an important part of the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive front.
In the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell out of Oregon. Is this a move that will threaten Ogbonnia's position as the starting nose tackle, or just a boost in depth for the defensive line?
The Charges' defensive line lost key pieces to free agency after last season. Poona Ford played in all 17 games, had 39 tackles, and three sacks with the Chargers, before leaving to join the cross-town rival Los Angeles Rams. Morgan Fox also played in every game and had 3.5 sacks, and he left for the Atlanta Falcons.
These are two significant departures of veteran players withe experience who played a lot for the Chargers last season. It was essential for them to draft a defensive tackle to help fill the void. One of the most important things for a successful defensive line is depth, and Caldwell brings that.
Caldwell is talented and explosive and showed his skills at Ohio State against some of the top schools in the country. His presence will help this Charger defensive line, and he has the ability to disrupt plays and take on multiple blockers. However, with Ogbonnia's proven track record and experience, it's unlikely Caldwell would take over his spot.
In fact, Ogbonnia is probably grateful for the addition of young fresh talent, that will give him more opportunity to rest and be fresh for the big moments when he will be needed most. Having less pressure on him, especially with the loss of veterans, will allow him to play more freely and be even more of a disruption.
For UCLA fans who have enjoyed seeing him grow through college and into the early part of his NFL career, he is a central part of the Chargers' defense and should take another step forward in 2025.
