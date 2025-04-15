BREAKING: UCLA Lands Stellar DB From Fellow Big Ten School
The UCLA Bruins gained another piece in the defensive secondary as former Indiana cornerback Jamier Johnson announced his commitment to the program on social media on Tuesday. He took an official visit to campus over the weekend and has quickly made his commitment official.
Johnson spent his first pair of years with the Texas Longhorns before landing with the Hoosiers for the past two. He possesses one final year of eligibility and will seek a starting role at a second Big Ten school in his career. He entered the transfer portal back in late January, finally settling on the Bruins.
Johnson put together a career-high performance in 2024, his first full season in four years. He earned 35 total tackles, 25 of which were solo, including one interception. He helped lead the Hoosiers to a 13-1 record and College Football Playoff appearance for the first time ever.
The Bruins had previously hired former Hoosiers offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri to join the staff this season, possibly helping the program land Johnson's commitment. Even though they are working on opposite sides of the ball, Sunseri may have played a role in getting Johnson to UCLA.
Not to mention that Johnson is a Pasadena native, so he will basically be playing his final year of college ball in his backyard.
As a former four-star recruit with years of collegiate experience, Johnson is going to fit in very nicely to a veteran secondary group. The full season of action for one of the top Big Ten teams is going to pay dividends along with the elevated confidence that he and his coaching staff will both possess.
Over the offseason, the Bruins have earned transfer commitments from former Miami (FL) cornerback Robert Stafford, former Utah Tech cornerback Scooter Jackson, former Ole Miss safety Key Lawrence, former Louisville safeties Aaron Williams and Ben Perry, former Oregon State cornerback Andre Jordan Jr., former UCF safety Bryon Threats and former Arizona State safety Cole Martin.
Johnson will be a nice addition to that veteran transfer group. The Bruins struggled heavily to defend the pass this past season and have made their secondary a major priority through the transfer portal. Bruin fans should see a major improvement in that aspect of their weekly performances.
