UCLA Predicted to Land Several Transfer Portal Stars
In this story:
UCLA and head coach Bob Chesney secured their first commitment of the 2026 college football transfer portal window on Sunday, and the Bruins are making progress with several more of their top targets in the portal.
As the Bruins continue to target more prospects, one insider predicted that the program will secure three transfer portal commitments in the coming days.
Insider Predicts Bruins to Land Three Transfers
Chesney and his staff have been working tirelessly during the first few days of the portal window, as the Bruins have already hosted numerous prospects in Westwood for official visits and are continuing to advance in several players’ recruitments.
While UCLA is poised to bring in a large portal class, Rivals' Greg Biggins recently predicted the Bruins would land three players in particular: Dorian Thomas, a New Mexico tight end transfer; Aidan Mizell, a Florida wide receiver transfer; and Hall Schmidt, a Boise State offensive lineman transfer.
- "There is some strong buzz for the Bruins right now and we’re hearing multiple players are expected to announce following their trips," Biggins wrote. "I went ahead and put in commitment predictions for UCLA to land New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas , Florida wide out Aidan Mizell and Boise State offensive lineman Hall Schmidt."
Although Biggins' prediction is likely well-sourced, it doesn't guarantee that UCLA will land Thomas, Mizell, or Schmidt. Still, it suggests that the Bruins are trending toward all three portal stars and have a strong chance of landing each player.
If the Bruins ultimately land all three, they'd be massive additions to UCLA's offense in 2026. Here's a closer look at each player and their potential impact on the program.
More on Thomas
Thomas just finished his redshirt sophomore year at New Mexico and had a great 2025 campaign, recording 56 catches for 560 yards and four touchdowns. He would be able to start immediately for the Bruins in 2026.
Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 78 overall player in the portal, and the No. 5 tight end.
More on Mizell
Mizell was a four-star recruit and a top-100 player in the 2023 class, ultimately committing to Florida out of high school. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Gators, totaling 38 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns. The Bruins desperately need help at wide receiver, and the Florida transfer would be a great addition to the roster.
Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 168 overall player in the portal, and the No. 32 wide receiver.
More on Schmidt
Schmidt is a 6’7”, 285-pound offensive lineman who committed to Boise State as part of their 2022 class. He started 12 games for the Broncos in 2024 but didn’t play in 2025. He’s a versatile lineman who could likely carve out a starting role on UCLA’s offensive line next season.
He doesn’t have a Rivals ranking, but 247Sports’ portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, No. 1,286 overall player in the portal, and the No. 89 offensive tackle.
