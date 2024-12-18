BREAKING: UCLA Lands Transfer Safety, Former Standout Recruit
UCLA has landed another defensive back from the transfer portal -- that makes three in two days.
On Tuesday, former Ole Miss safety Key Lawrence announced on social media that he has committed to the Bruins.
Lawrence din't even spend a full season with the Rebels, appearing in merely four games before leaving in October and taking a redshirt.
The veteran defensive back had transferred to Ole Miss after spending three seasons at Oklahoma, where he appeared in a total of 36 games.
In 2023, Lawrence's final season with the Sooners, he recorded 44 tackles, four for losses, two interceptions, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 12 games.
The year before (2022) was Lawrence's best, as he posted a career-high 58 tackles, three for losses, an interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
In Lawrence's first season with Oklahoma, he tallied 47 tackles, four for losses, four passes defensed and a career-best three forced fumbles.
That season was a tremendous step-up for Lawrence. It followed his first collegiate seaosn, which he spent with Tennessee. Lawrence played in 10 games for the Volunteers, recording eight tackles and a pass defensed.
A four-star class of 2020 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee, Lawrence had been a very highly-touted recruit out of high school. He was ranked the No. 1 class of 2020 recruit in Tennessee and the No. 6 safety in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Along with Tennessee, Lawrence had received offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Louisville, Ohio State and USC, among others.
Lawrence is rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 19 safety to have entered the portal.
It's evident that UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, whose hiring was officially announced by Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on Monday, is having an immediate impact. UCLA landed defensive backs Benjamin Perry and Andre James Jr. on Monday, and with Lawrence's commitment, the Bruins have added three defensive backs to a secondary that was in need of replenishment.
UCLA is now up to eight transfer commits from this transfer portal period. Coach Foster and his staff are certainly making moves.
