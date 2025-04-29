REPORT: UCLA's Day 3 Picks Receive Their Grades
UCLA was well-represented on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft with Kain Medrano, Jay Toia, and Moliki Matavao hearing their names ring out as the three men join Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo as the five Bruins drafted throughout the week.
A massive accomplishment, they join a rapidly growing list of Bruins in the NFL.
Pro Football Focus released its grades for each pick, citing where each player was selected, their fit with their new team and potential as criteria.
Let's take a look:
Kain Medrano, Washington Commanders
Grade: Average
"Medrano will need to clean up his missed tackles in order to improve his play against the run, but last season, he earned a 76.3 coverage grade and a 71.2 pass-rush grade," PFF wrote.
Medrano's missed tackles will improve in Washington's 4-3 defense. How the Commanders use him remains to be seen, but do not be surprised if Medrano is asked to do exotic things due to his speed and explosiveness.
Grade: Average
"At 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, Toia is very difficult to move, as evidenced by his 70.0 run-defense grade this past season," PFF wrote. "He still has work to do as a pass rusher, but his 22 total pressures in 2024 nearly tripled his combined total from the previous three years."
The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus, and Eberflus runs a 4-3 defense. That means the nose tackle has to be able to handle double-teams; Mazi Smith hasn't displayed that ability to the level the Cowboys want. Toia opens up advantageous opportunities for Osa Odighizuwa to cause havoc on the inside.
Moliki Matavao, New Orleans Saints
Grade: Average
"Matavao caught 41 passes for 506 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per reception," PFF wrote. "He dropped just one pass all season, finishing with a drop rate of 2.4%."
If we're being honest, how Matavao will work in New Orleans remains a mystery. The Saints just extended Juwan Johnson, they have Foster Moreau on the roster, and it's unclear how Taysom Hill will be used in Kellen Moore's offense.
These Bruins look to continue a recent streak of UCLA defenders finding success in the NFL.
