How Sports Illustrated Graded UCLA's Jay Toia, Cowboys Draft
UCLA's Jay Toia was a man amongst boys during the 2024 college football season, leading his selection by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Toia joins former Bruin Osa Odighizuwa on the Cowboys' defensive line, a defensive line that already has All-Pro Micah Parsons and added consensus All-American Donovan Ezeiruaku.
As a result of their haul, the Cowboys scored a grade of "B+" by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
Round 1 (12): Tyler Booker, Alabama
Round 2 (44): Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Round 3 (76): Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Round 5 (149): Jaydon Blue, Texas
Round 5 (152): Shemar James, Florida
Round 6 (204): Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
Round 7 (217): Jay Toia, UCLA
Round 7 (239): Phil Mafah, Clemson
Round 7 (247): Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland
"Dallas found a different way to help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb without adding to a thin group of skill players early in the draft," Manzano wrote.
"The Cowboys opted to do what they do best—drafting an offensive lineman in the first round. Booker is set to replace the retired Zack Martin, one of the best draft picks ever for the Jones family.
"Dallas could again have one of the best offensive lines in the league, with Booker joining fellow first-round selections Tyler Guyton (2024) and Tyler Smith ('22). The Cowboys have also had success drafting cornerbacks, perhaps a good sign for Revel, a first-round talent with injury concerns."
The Cowboys scored in this draft. Say what you want about Jerry Jones and his front office, but they know how to draft. Tyler Booker is looking to bring back Dallas' physicality of the '90s as he's set to replace future Hall of Famer Zach Martin.
With both sides of the line of scrimmage bolstered, Toia may be a part of the Dallas Renaissance as they look to finally make the NFC Championship Game this century.
Toia played four seasons at UCLA, seeing action in 50 games. He totaled 91 tackles, nine for loss, 3.0 sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in his collegiate career.
Toia joins Bruin Kain Medrano as UCLA players drafted to the NFC East.
Another late-blooming Bruin. A total of five Bruins from last year's roster were selected in this year's draft.
