REPORT: UCLA's Unheralded Star Predicted to Land With Browns
The UCLA Bruins won't be putting a whole lot of talent into the NFL this spring. As a matter of fact, there is a chance that only one of their players will be drafted.
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger is rocketing up draft boards after a monster 2024 campaign and is now viewed as a second-round talent by some, which is fantastic.
Outside of Schwesinger, however, the cupboard at UCLA is rather bare.
But the Bruins do have a sleeper that may intrigue some teams in the latter rounds in April: tight end Moliki Matavao.
Pro Football Network recently released its latest iteration of its seven-round mock draft, and it has Matavao falling to the Cleveland Browns with the very last pick.
Matavao hauled in 41 receptions for 506 yards and a couple of touchdowns this past season, which represented the best year of his collegiate career.
The Henderson, Nv. native actually began his collegiate career at Oregon in 2021 but transferred to UCLA after spending two seasons with the Ducks.
He flashed considerable big-play potential during his debut campaign with the Bruins, logging 14 catches for 283 yards and a pair of scores. That was good for a robust average of 20.2 yards per grab.
At 6-foot-6 and 263 pounds, Matavao has terrific size, but he is also surprisingly athletic and could represent a big-bodied red-zone target on the NFL level.
The Browns could ultimately find themselves in need of a tight end next season, as David Njoku could find himself on the trade block in the coming months, especially if Cleveland moves Myles Garrett.
Not only that, but the Browns could also stand to add another tight end to their roster in general.
It's actually surprising that Matavao's name has not been present in more mock drafts, as he absolutely displayed obvious NFL potential this past season.
No one is going to confuse him for a Day 1 pick, but in a modern football landscape where the tight end position has become so paramount, you would think Matavao would generate more buzz.
We'll see if Matavao ends up hearing his name called in late April.
