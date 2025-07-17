Ranking Nico Iamaleava's 2024 Performances: #2 Alabama
Nico Iamaleava is one of the largest topics of conversation in college football ahead of his redshirt sophomore season with the UCLA Bruins.
After a stellar redshirt freshman season with the Tennessee Volunteers that led them to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance, Iamaleava entered the transfer portal after a NIL dispute that was largely publicized and turned him into one of the most polarizing figures in college football.
He finished last season leading the Vols to a 10-3 record and passed for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.8% (213-334) completion percentage. With that being said, let's rank Iamaleava's best performances of the season, moving onto No. 2 -- Oct. 19 vs Alabama.
Though this wasn't one if Iamaleava's best passing performances, he showed poise down the stretch of the game to knock off the No. 7-ranked Crimson Tide at the time and pick up a huge win to extend a win streak.
Iamaleava finished passing for 194 yards on 14-for-27 (51.9%) completions for one touchdown and an interception. He also added 44 rushing yards on nine carries. He finished this 24-17 win with a 117.0 passer rating and an ESPN Adjusted QBR rating of 83.9.
The first half of this game was a grudge match as Alabama led 7-0 entering halftime. Vols running back Dylan Sampson equalized things with 6:32 left in the third quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown after a seven-play, 91-yard drive.
The Crimson Tide hit a field goal to go up 10-7 with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter, until Sampson rushed for another touchdown with a minute left to put Tennessee up 14-10.
Down 17-14 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Iamaleava sealed the game with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Chris Brazzell II after orchestrating a seven-play, 54-yard drive to take the lead with 5:52 remaining. Tennessee wound up kicking a field goal with 1:30 remaining to ice the game and get a huge win.
A game like this is huge for a redshirt freshman. Despite his struggles, he was able to score the go-ahead touchdown against their toughest opponent in the regular season. Bruins fans should look at this game as promising for the incoming redshirt sophomore in a stacked conference like the Big Ten.
