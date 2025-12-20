Exploring UCLA Football's Expectations Next Season

After making the college football playoffs with James Madison, Bob Chesney sets his sights on Westwood, where he hopes to turn UCLA into a winner in his first year.

After hiring Bob Chesney, the Bruins could see themselves making a massive turnaround in their first year in the Chesney era. However, there is a lot to break down when projecting UCLA's. With a rough early-signing period, the Bruins really need to get something going in the transfer portal.

Their Celling

The Bruins have a lot to do before competing in the college football playoffs, especially given that they are in the Big Ten, a conference that hosts the top two teams in the nation. However, there is still a good chance that the Bruins can make a dent given Chesney's past success.

The biggest decider in how high the Bruins can fly in year one is the quarterback position. Nico Iamaleava is currently the Bruins' starting quarterback, and is likelt to stay that way next season. Under Bob Chesney, we should see him have a great season.

The Bruins' ceiling as it stands is 8-4, not bad considering this season they were 3-9. When the full schedule comes out, we could see this number rise or fall. The only way this can be attained is if the Bruins win big in the transfer portal and if Iamaleava has a good season.

The Floor

If UCLA has a rough transfer portal, the Bruins could be in trouble. While it is nice to say that UCLA will be able to make a bowl game in year one, it could be more unlikely than likely. While Chesney is a winner, he lacks that Power Five experience that other Big Ten coaches have.

His matchup against Oregon will be his first true taste of how a true Big Ten powerhouse plays, and if it gets ugly, he can expect a similar result with the Bruins next season. While the Bruins' ceiling is high in the next few years, year one might be a disaster if UCLA cannot land big pieces.

If the train gets off the rails for UCLA next season, a 5-7 record is fair. They improve in the win column; however, they will still miss a bowl game. The floor could be lower; however, it is reasonable to infer that UCLA will improve slightly all around.

Next season could swing in either direction—or land somewhere in between—for the Bruins. Ultimately, it will come down to how well UCLA addresses talent acquisition this offseason.

