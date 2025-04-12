UCLA Be Warned, Hypocrisy Has Returned to College Football
One of the situations everyone in the world of college football is currently monitoring is the contract issues between the University of Tennessee and quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA program have been without scandal during Foster's first season, allowing for a fairly smooth transition of power from Chip Kelly to Foster and for UCLA to find its own identity with their new head coach.
Tennessee's identity is at a crossroads with its Iamaleava situation, and it's affecting the program. When something like this happens, everyone gives their take/ opinion. You're reading one right now.
However, for some reason, there are rose colored glasses that people wear regarding the sport that allows some differential opinions to come to light, opinions that may not be based in hypocrisy but end up being hypocritical and in order to not have that in Westwood, Foster is entering a jungle filled with ways to misstep.
Several former college football and NFL stars gave their takes.
"I want to see the kids get paid, but this is getting ridiculous," said former Oklahoma State All-American Dez Bryant, via X, formerly known as Twitter. "I would make it an incentive-based contract for many of these college kids; the contract wouldn’t be guaranteed because the kids are showing they are not committed."
Make an incentivized contract, and the players are going to go to the other schools that will offer money up front. If Tennessee switched to an incentivized-based system, watch how many players end up at Ole Miss and Georgia.
The only reason players stayed at programs in the numbers that they did were due to unjust rules put forth by shady characters to maintain economic inequality between players and everyone else.
There is no such thing as commitment in college football. Sure, some coaches and players show program loyalty, but the only thing people are committed to is a check. Ask now Senator Tommy Tuberville, who one time, was hosting recruits at dinner, stood up to take a phone call, and never returned because during that call, he took a new job.
Ask Nick Saban, who committed to the Miami Dolphins and then was at Alabama. Or Bobby Petrino making the midnight ride from the Falcons to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Look at USC. Lincoln Riley left a program he was winning Big 12 titles at left and right for a nine-figure deal. Players aren't committed because they're doing what they have been taught.
"A 20 yr old college athlete who is making $2,400,000 THIS year is unhappy & wants to renegotiate to make $4,000,000." said former Heisman finalist and Missouri Tiger Chase Daniel, via X. "What is the college football coming to?"
It's coming to exactly where it has been. Iamaleava is the first Tennessee quarterback since Tee Martin to put the Volunteers in striking distance of a National Championship. He is the first quarterback to lead Tennessee to the CFP.
Josh Heupel won one New Year's Six bowl game, then went 9-4 the following season and was rewarded with a contract extension that doubled his salary. So, it makes sense that Iamaleava would feel the same way.
Under Daniel's post, Steve Wyche said it best: "Don’t hate the playa. Hate the game."
Daniel responded, "I’m sure his teammates are very understanding." Who cares. Are his teammates pitching in when the mortgage comes due, when the car note needs to be paid?"
This is the world we live in. This is business. College Football wanted an NFL model. Now we have it, and UCLA, like everyone, will be the beneficiary and the victim of all its consequences.
On Saturday morning, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced the Volunteers would be moving forward without Iamaleava
