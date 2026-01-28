The 2027 recruiting cycle will be new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney’s first with the Bruins. While he’s looking to address several needs across the roster, landing a talented quarterback will arguably be his top priority.

Over the past few weeks, Chesney and his staff have started targeting several signal-callers in the 2027 class, most recently extending an offer to a four-star quarterback and a top-200 overall recruit in the country.

Bruins Offer Four-Star 2027 Quarterback

On Jan. 26, UCLA extended an offer to Blake Roskopf, a four-star quarterback in the 2027 class from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona. He shared on X that the Bruins’ offer came after a conversation with offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.

After a great conversation with @Coach_DKennedy I am blessed to receive my 26th d1 offer from @UCLAFootball @AZcoachHenri @DEdgeFootball pic.twitter.com/LGAVAKc6Ru — Blake Roskopf-c/o 2027 QB (@roskopf_blake) January 26, 2026

“After a great conversation with [Coach Dean Kennedy,] I am blessed to receive my 26th d1 offer from [UCLA Football],” Roskopf wrote.

Roskopf is coming off a strong junior season at Desert Edge, where, according to MaxPreps, he threw for 2,815 yards, 37 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and has established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 170 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 12 quarterback, and the No. 3 prospect from Arizona.

Desert Edge quarterback Blake Roskopf drops back during a 7-on-7 high school football passing tournament at Arizona Christian University on June 3, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA’s offer to Roskopf comes relatively late in his process, as several programs have already made progress in his recruitment. Earlier this month, Rivals’ Adam Gorney named Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Tennessee as three of the schools to watch in his recruitment.

Still, Roskopf hasn’t narrowed his list or set a commitment date, so Chesney and his staff should have time to make up ground in his recruitment. If the Bruins can get him to Westwood for an official visit this offseason, they should be able to significantly improve their standing with the four-star quarterback.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Roskopf is the second talented 2027 quarterback prospect UCLA has offered in the past week, joining Dane Weber, a four-star recruit from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California.

While the Bruins will face an uphill battle to land either quarterback, it should be encouraging for UCLA fans that Chesney is not shying away from pursuing some of the most sought-after signal-callers in the 2027 cycle and is willing to compete with several schools for them.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If UCLA can make a strong early impression on Roskopf and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, the Bruins should be well-positioned to compete for one of the nation's top quarterbacks.

