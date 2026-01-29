UCLA Set to Host Legacy Running Back on Visit

UCLA and new head coach Bob Chesney have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail over the past few weeks, and the Bruins are set to host a Junior Day this weekend to cap off what’s been a hectic month.

Several talented 2027 prospects are expected to be in Westwood this weekend for the Junior Day, including a three-star running back who is the son of one of UCLA's most legendary players.

Three-Star Legacy Running Back Set to Visit UCLA

On Monday, Duece Jones-Drew, a three-star running back in the 2027 class from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, announced on X that he would attend the Bruins’ Junior Day, writing, "I will be at UCLA this weekend!!"

Duece is the son of former UCLA running back Maurice Jones-Drew, who totaled 3,3322 yards from scrimmage and 33 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Bruins, en route to being a second-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft and to a long, successful career in the pros.

While Duece is the son of a UCLA legend, the Bruins aren’t recruiting him solely for that reason, as he’s a highly talented running back in his own right.

Oct 15, 2005; Pullman, Wash, USA; UCLA Bruins tailback #21 Maurice Jones-Drew evades a Washington State Cougars defender in the second quarter at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones-Drew has established himself as one of the top running back prospects in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 527 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 43 running back, and the No. 52 prospect from California.

Although the previous UCLA staff initially offered Jones-Drew, the new staff has quickly built a relationship with him. His trip to Westwood this weekend follows a home visit by Bruins running back coach AJ Steward, and it’s clear that Chesney and his staff are making the young running back a priority.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite Jones-Drew’s ties to UCLA, it’s far from a guarantee that the Bruins will land him, as several other Power Four programs, including Arizona, Utah, and Cal, are actively pursuing him as well.

He took a visit with the Golden Bears last weekend, and Rivals’ Recruiting Production Machine currently gives Cal a 22.2% chance of landing the three-star running back, while UCLA has a 16.7% chance.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While Chesney and company will face competition from other schools for him, they remain in a strong position with Jones-Drew. If his trip to Westwood goes well this weekend, the Bruins should be able to strengthen their standing in his recruitment as they continue pursuing the legacy running back.

