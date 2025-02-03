Bruins' Oladejo Thrives in Senior Bowl Game Appearance
Former UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo is skyrocketing up NFL draft boards after his showing in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Switching positions and making a significant impact has drawn more eyes to the Bruins's third-leading tackler last season.
After a very strong week of practice that helped Oladejo gain professional interest, he was a dominant piece at the defensive end position, earning two sacks in the game. He brought down Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe by his shoestrings in one standout play.
Oladejo was a senior leader at the linebacker position last year for the Bruins, totaling 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two pass defenses. At the Senior Bowl, the Elk Grove, California native transitioned to the defensive end position as a pass rusher and looked extremely comfortable in his new role.
Being able to play multiple positions on defense is an athletic talent that many NFL players do not possess. Oladejo proved that he can be a versatile piece for an NFL defense and would be able to mix up his position and still be productive depending on the circumstance.
Sports Illustrated's own Matt Verderame reported on the former Bruins' stand out performance at the senior showcase and provided some context as to what Oladejo sees in himself physically and positionally.
“I definitely have a unique body,” Oladejo said, per SI's Matt Verderame. “Very long, lengthy, but lean. … I played MIKE linebacker my first three years, so I have the mindset of a MIKE ’backer. I know what’s going on around me. Now I’m an edge, and I can use my power, my speed, my explosiveness.”
Questions will swirl around where Oladejo will be projected in the 2025 NFL Draft and his strong display as an edge rusher is something that will benefit his draft stock in a major way. At 6-3, 250 pounds, he is ready to show his talents on Sundays.
Verderame projects Oladejo to be a late-round selection in the draft and a future steal for one lucky organization. There are always a few players in each draft class that are much better than where they are selected, and Oladejo could be another prime example of that.
