UCLA's Oladejo Flashes Pass-Rushing Prowess at Senior Bowl
UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo made himself some money at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. Classified as an edge rusher, Oladejo has been considered a versatile pass-rushing specialist and was able to display his abilities, taking reps during one-on-one pass drills on the edge and as a middle linebacker.
Oladejo does need to tighten up some things in his pass-rushing arsenal, but he displayed enough for many to confidently say he will be a Day 3 pick at the very least.
I spoke briefly to David Neisz of Philly Sports Network about Oladejo's performance. Neisz was impressed with what he saw, and like many scouts and draft analysts, he sees why Oladejo is getting love from around the country.
"He [Oladejo] sped by [Purdue OT Marcus] Mbow without Mbow even seeing him, and he also had a good battle with [Oregon OT Josh} Conerly Jr on a rep," Neisz said. "He has been impressive and has a wide wingspan."
That rep against Mbow had him playing center as many project that is where he'll end up in the NFL.
Below is The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs' scouting report on Mbow:
"Purdue Boilermakers offensive tackle Marcus Mbow is a hyper-athletic prospect who has the tools to be an elite mover at a number of different positions along the offensive line. He’s taken snaps on both sides of the center and logged time as a starter at guard and tackle — this versatility will serve him well at the next level as a team tries to find the optimal implementation of his athleticism."
Oladejo's use of his hands, as well as his quickness outside has some scouts circling him as a priority to watch during the full contact game that will be played on Saturday.
Players like Oladejo make defensive coordinators salivate because they're the type of players needed to draw up exotic blitz packages on passing downs. Oladejo also provides depth at two positions and could make even more money if he shows he can do enough in pass coverage.
While he is a primary edge rusher, if defensive coordinators want to stack him at the line of scrimmage like he was during his rep with Mbow, NFL quarterbacks need to fear his ability to drop back into coverage. Fortunately for him, his linebacker skills won't make that too much of a problem.
