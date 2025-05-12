UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Oladejo Speaks From Titans Minicamp
Former UCLA Bruin and current Tennessee Titans rookie pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo attended his first few days of rookie minicamp with his new team, having a chance to speak with the media for the first time since being selected.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down what Oladejo had to say at Titans rookie minicamp that began this weekend. There was a lot of energy and optimism from the second-round draft pick, preparing for a strong first season.
You can watch the episode below:
Oladejo took a few minutes following Saturday's practice to discuss his first impressions, excitement for joining the team and how well he is transitioning into being more of a pass rusher since being a linebacker for a majority of his collegiate career with the Bruins.
Q: "What's the onboarding process been like for you to kind of get your feet wet?"
Oladejo: "It's been great, it's been great to be under Coach [Brian] Callahan, Coach [Dennard] Wilson and just be a Titan and play football."
Q: "What do they got you focusing on as you're transitioning to edge, what are some things they want you to focus on?"
Oladejo: "Just continue to be a better pass rusher, set the edge, play football, help the team win."
Q: "It seems like our interaction with you on Zoom and then out here first look at you, seems like you're a pretty big energy guy. Is that something you always have been? Is that something you enjoy being for a team?"
Oladejo: "I would say as a kid, I was always the the extrovert, leading team chants as a kid. So I think it's just who I am and I try to help impact players in a positive way."
Q: "Can you measure yourself at all in what you're doing here or is this learn some technique and you get to measure yourself starting Monday?"
Oladejo: "I think that we've done great drills to continue improving hand placement and just knowing what to expect from a tackle and how to play great technique."
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE