UCLA Extends Offer To Top California JUCO Prospect
In recent weeks, UCLA has been very active on the recruiting trail, picking up three commitments. The Bruins saw 12 members of their 2026 recruiting class decommit after the program parted ways with head coach DeShaun Foster, so adding talent as the 2026 cycle winds down is vital for the Bruins' future success.
While the Bruins have been cleaning up in high school recruiting, UCLA's recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington, is looking at different ways to add talent, including offering the top junior college (JUCO) prospect in California.
Which JUCO Prospect Did UCLA Offer?
On October 28, the Bruins extended an offer to David Chukwuemeka, a three-star JUCO defensive lineman recruit from East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles, California.
Chukwuemeka's recruitment has heated up since the start of his 2025 season, with the 6'7", 280-pound defensive lineman earning 16 offers since the beginning of September. He shared on X that the Bruins offer came after a conversation with Butler Benton, UCLA's Executive Director of Player Personnel.
- "After a conversation with [Butler Benton], I’m BLESSED and excited to receive a scholarship from [UCLA Football]," Chukwuemeka wrote.
The young defensive lineman's college football journey is unusual. Chukwuemeka began his college athletic career as a basketball player at UC Merced. After getting injured, he decided to try football and enrolled at East Los Angeles College.
In an interview with Rivals' Adam Gorney, Chukwuemeka explained that he was encouraged by SMU linebacker Mark Iheanachor to try the sport, and that he didn't even know which positions were which on the football field.
The switch from football to basketball has undoubtedly paid off for him as 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 3 overall JUCO player in the 2026 class, the No. 3 defensive lineman prospect, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit from California.
- “The physical aspect, I wasn’t hesitant about it,” Chukwuemeka told Rivals. “It looked fun to play. I just wanted to give it a try. I didn’t even know positions and stuff. He was the one who was explaining to me what certain positions do.
Not only has UCLA offered him, but according to 247Sports, they are also hosting him on an official visit (OV) on November 8. Chukwuemeka has already taken an OV to Arizona and has one scheduled with Baylor on November 3.
The Bruins will likely face competition from some of the nation's top programs to land him, but with a planned trip to Westwood, UCLA appears to be in a prime position to make a run at him.
